Atiku’s Presidency: You’re Deceiving Yourself, Frank Tells Bode George 

Former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George should swallow his comments that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would not be President in 2027, a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has said.

According to him, George should continue to wallow in self delusion and ego trip, because he lacks the powers to determine who becomes the President of Nigeria in 2027.

“Let him (George) rest easy, Atiku’s hope for the future is on God and the generality of Nigerians and not on George and his ilk now seeking patronage and political relevance from the powers be by taking up the role of a fake prophet”, he said.

George had told Atiku to wait till 2031 if he wants to contest again for the position of president.

He had insisted that a Southerner must occupy the office of President from 2023 to 2031, “because that is the reality of our country, PDP Constitution and our polity.”

But Frank in a statement told George that he had no power to determine who becomes the President of Nigeria in 2027.

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, also reminded George that he is not God who can decide Atiku’s fate or future if the ex-Vice President decides to run for Presidency in 2027.

He said, “How can a man

assume the position of God?

How can a mortal probably already at the departure lounge as it is common to all mortals claim to know the outcome of political events that are still very remote?

“I don’t think George can even raise his voice on state matters at this time because he is not qualified…This is a man who swore that President Bola Tinubu will not win the 2023 presidential election.

“This is a man who vowed that he will renounce his Nigerian citizenship and go on self exile to Ghana if Tinubu

becomes President and watch Nigerians from his “binoculars” from that neighbouring West African country.

“This is a man who said on Arise Television interview in 2022 that he can bet any amount money on Tinubu not having educational certificates.

“As far as Nigerians are concerned, George is no longer a Nigerian by reason of the fact that Tinubu is President. Let him enjoy his new found home instead of attacking Atiku as a ploy to walk his way into Tinubu’s heart apparently for crumbs now that he appears hungry and politically forgotten and empty.

“Let George publicly apologise to Tinubu for his 2023 political misjudgments in order for the President to probably forgive him so he can enjoy the kind of patronage for which he thinks undermining Atiku and his party (PDP) will make available to him.

“If God says Atiku will be President in 2027, a thousand Olabode George cannot annul it.

“Besides, George has never supported Atiku in any election but he has always won his primary and emerge candidate of the PDP.”