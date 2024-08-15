ANSIEC Meets with Stakeholders, Addresses Concerns on Proposed Anambra Local Govt Election

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Chairperson of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), Barr. Genevieve Osakwe, has reaffirmed that the proposed 2024 Local Government election in Anambra State, scheduled for September 28, will surely hold as scheduled, in the best interest and benefit of the masses.

Speaking during a Stakeholders Interactive Forum held on Thursday in Awka, Barr. Osakwe reassured that the Commission was fully ready to conduct the poll in the freest, fairest, and most transparent manner ever, in strict compliance with the provisions of the law.

The interactive forum, attended by political party leaders, community leaders, Civil Society Organisations, religious leaders, security agencies, and other stakeholders, provided a platform for discussing the forthcoming elections, as well as clearing the air on various concerns and inquiries raised by the people regarding the election and its preparation.

Addressing the Forum, Barr. Osakwe, said the Commission had been working relentlessly to ensure that the elections are successfully held, which requires the engagement of the relevant stakeholders to achieve.

“The Commission, which has been working tirelessly day and night, recognizes the importance of involving critical stakeholders in our discussions to address key issues that must be communicated to Ndi Anambra, in ensuring that the elections are free, fair, and credible,” she said.

While noting that valuable insights, opinions, and support of the stakeholders would contribute immensely to the success of the electoral process; the Anambra Electoral Officer expressed confidence that, with collective efforts and the unwavering support of the people, the Commission would be able to deliver on its mandate.

Addressing concerns about the opinions and views emerging from some quarters since the Commission announced the election date, the ANSIEC Chair maintained the Commission’s resolve, affirming that the Commission was acting in line with the provisions of the law.

While also reacting to the lawsuit reportedly filed against her, the ANSIEC, the Anambra State House of Assembly, and the Speaker of the House over the recent amendment of the Anambra State Electoral Law; Osakwe, a legal luminary herself, said she had no information about any such lawsuit; while also reassuring Ndị Anambra of her undeterred commitment and that of ANSIEC to ensure a smooth and successful electoral process.

The ANSIEC Chairperson also reminded the audience that it had been many years since local government election was last held in Anambra State, emphasizing the need for cooperation from all stakeholders, community, and political leaders, to ensure that the commendable move by Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led state government to conduct the much-awaited election is given every necessary support to succeed beyond expectation.

Expressing concern over the traditionally low voter turnout in the Anambra State, Barr. Osakwe called for massive participation in the upcoming election, while also reassuring all political parties of a level playing ground and emphasizing the Commission’s readiness to carry all stakeholders along throughout the electoral process. She also noted that the Commission will host another interactive session specifically with the Chairmen and Secretaries of all registered political parties in the state on a later date, as part of the ANSIEC stakeholders’ engagement.

Fielding questions about security concerns in certain parts of the state, which could potentially discourage voter participation; Barr. Osakwe assured that elections would be held in every part of Anambra State, adding that the Commission has made and continues to make adequate plans to ensure that no part of the state is left behind.

The event featured interactive sessions where various stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Anambra State Disability Rights Commission, Barr. Chuks Ezewuzie, shared their perspectives on the upcoming elections, with many assuring of their active participation, and others emphasizing the need for transparency, security, level playing ground, and collaboration to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Okoye, who led a delegation from the House to the event, commended ANSIEC for her move and efforts so far in delivering on its mandate, while also tasking the Commission to uphold its responsibility of delivering a free, fair, transparent, and credible election that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of Ndi Anambra. This, he said, would greatly impact the trust and confidence the electorate has in the democratic process.

High points of the event include the official release of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2024 Local Government Council Elections, by the ANSIEC Chairperson, Magistrate Osakwe.

Also present at the event were other members of the ANSIEC Board: Sir Chinedu Anthony Nnalue, Mrs. Bernardine Obande FCA, Barr. Osita Cyril Igbokwe, Helen Ifeyinwa Umeh, and Mr. John Emeka Okeke.

More photos from the event: