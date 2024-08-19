8.4 C
Anambra NMA To Shut Down Health Services Within 48 Hours Over Kidnap Of Member

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The NIgerian Medical Association NMA in Anambra state is to down tools within forty eight hours of their kidnapped member Dr Steven Ezeu is not released.

Ezeh, a private practitioner in Ihiala was abducted at his residence in Umunnamehi Village, Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area on Aug 15.

The NMA which met an emergency general meeting on Monday issued a 48 hour ultimatum for the release of Ezeh or they withdraw their services across the state afterwards

The NMA in a Communique signed by Dr Princeston Okam and Dr Obiaeli Ifeanyi,
Chairman and Secretary respectively condemned the rising spate of kidnapping and insecurity in the state and call on the government and security agencies to arrest the situation

According to the doctors, our colleague, Dr Stephen Ezeh was kidnapped in front of his residence at Umunnamehi Village Ihiala on Thursday, Aug 15, 2024.

“⁠Dr Stephen Eze is a private practitioner and Managing Director of Vera Clinic Ihiala

“The kidnappers have requested 40 million ransom at first and subsequently 30 millions in the last 24 hours

“A 48 hour ultimatum is hereby given to the Anambra State Government to secure the immediate release of Dr Ezeh

“If at the expiration of the above timeline, our member’s release is
not secured, all the doctors in Anambra State under the aegis of NMA-Anambra will down tools until our member is released.

“⁠An emergency meeting will be convened within the next 48 hours to review the progress made so far,” it said

The NMA appreciated Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for the effort of his administration towards repositioning the health sector while appealing that urgent measures be put in place to tackle the
menace of insecurity and other challenges in the State.

The association called on members to continue striving towards providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to the people of the state.

