Soludo’s hurried plans to conduct Anambra LG polls, a clandestine move to win 2025 2nd tenure guber polls – ADC

By Chuks Eke

The African Democratic Congress, ADC has condemned what itt termed as hasty movement with which Governor Chukwuma Soludo empaneled the Anambra State independent Electoral Commission, ANSIEC to be used to conduct unprepared local Council polls on September 28, this year, contrary to move by the National Assembly to retrieve such power from the state in three months time.

National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu who made the condemnation while speaking to newsmen in Awka, Anambra state capital, hinted that the haste may not be unconnected with Soludo’s masterfully-orchestrated agenda to complete the conduct of the election before the final resolution of the federal legislature in order to argue that the state’s Council Chairmen and Councillors in the 21 Local government Areas of the State came into existence before the effective date of the NASS-proposed mandate.

Describing the move as an act of desperation to hijack power at all costs, Nwosu noted that Soludo also wants to use the council polls to advance his quest for second tenure election in 2025.

He therefore urged Ndi Anambra to be mindful of Soludo’s antics and to do the needful at the appropriate time by assessing his first tenure stewardship properly before deciding whether he would be fit to go for second tenure or not.