Imminent Strike Looms, As Gunmen Kidnap Health Worker in Anambra, Demand N30m Ransom

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An imminent strike currently looms among the members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Anambra Branch, following the recent kidnap of one of their members Dr. Stephen Ezeh.

This was disclosed in a communique issued after the emergency general meeting of the Association on Monday, August 19, in which they also threatened to embark on an indefinite strike, if they kidnapped colleague is not released in the next 48 hours from the time of the issuance of the communique.

According to the Association in the communique, the kidnapped colleague, Dr. Ezeh, is a private practitioner in Ihiala, and was abducted on Thursday, August 15, by gunmen who stormed his residence in Umunnamehi Village, Ihiala, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

They NMA members, in the communique, also revealed that the kidnappers had requested N40 million ransom at first, and subsequently N30 millions in the last 24 hours.

While commending Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his efforts and giant strides in repositioning the health sector of the state, the group called for the urgent intervention of the state government in securing the release of the abducted doctor.

They also re-emphasized that they would down tools in their services across the state, if Dr. Ezeh is not released in the next 48 hours, adding that the strike, if commenced, will continue until their member’s release is secured.

Signed by Dr. Princeston Okam (as the Chairman) and Dr. Obiaeli Ifeanyi (as the Secretary), the communique partly reads:

“Our colleague, Dr. Stephen Ezeh, was kidnapped in front of his residence at Umunnamehi Village Ihiala on Thursday, Aug 15, 2024.

“⁠Dr. Stephen Eze is a private practitioner and Managing Director of Vera Clinic Ihiala.

“The kidnappers have requested 40 million ransom at first and subsequently 30 millions in the last 24 hours

“A 48 hour ultimatum is hereby given to the Anambra State Government to secure the immediate release of Dr. Ezeh

“If at the expiration of the above timeline, our member’s release is
not secured, all the doctors in Anambra State under the aegis of NMA-Anambra will down tools, until our member is released.

“⁠An emergency meeting will be convened within the next 48 hours to review the progress made so far.”

