Anambra LG polls, Njoku led APGA cries out over Soludo’s hostilities

…as IPAC boycotts stakeholders meeting, may go to court

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Chief Edozie Njoku-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chapter in Anambra State has cried out over what it saw as the plans to disenfranchise the party in the forthcoming local government elections in the state Gov Chukwuma Soludo

The party national officers led by the National Administrative Secretary of

APGA, Okoro Chinedum Benedict, who stormed Awka yesterday said that armed political thugs and cultists have been hounding the state and national officers of the party at scheduled meetings organized to prepare for the coming council polls.

The national executive officers led by the National Secretary, Alh Muhyideen Imam; the National Vice Chairman (South East), Engr TonyUche Ezekwelu, Okoro and others told the crowd of top party officers who attended the meeting that they came to sensitize, mobilize and encourage them on the need to embrace with both hands the council poll which has eluded the state for more than twelve years.

On the use of armed fiery thugs and cultists to chase the APGA representatives from an official stakeholders’ meeting as part of preparation for coming Council poll organized by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka, Okoro stated that any other attempt to stop APGA from participating in the election will be resisted as vehemently as it did through out five years to regain power in the party.

Okoro at a media briefing said: “Chief Edozie Njoku, mandated this delegation of the National Working Committee (NWC) to inform you of his continued support and confidence in this special Committee led by APGA National Secretary, Alhaji Muhyideen Imam.

“On August 7, 2024, our party wrote to ANSIEC notifying them that the INEC in total obedience to the two Court of Appeal judgments has recognized Chief Edozie Njoku and other Executives elected at the Owerri Convention of May 31, 2019, as the authentic and rightful Executives of APGA.

“The party introduced Hon. Chief Ikechukwu Hillary Ejesieme as Acting Chairman of APGA Anambra State and Hon. Sams Mogbo as acting secretary as the appropriate representatives of APGA in Anambra State and requested that ANSIEC acknowledges them in official communications and relations regarding the LG polls.”

He said that despite acknowledging their authorization letters, officials of the party have been denied access to meeting venues for the planning of the forthcoming council polls.

He added, “It has become obvious to even the blind that despite the olive branch and reconciliatory overtures by the Chief Edozie Njoku-led APGA NWC, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has continued to engage in morbid machinations to diminish APGA just to stop the party under Chief Njoku from fielding candidate in the forthcoming LGA elections in Anambra State.

“We will not allow anyone to deny the long-suffering people in the hinterlands the benefits and good intentions of this brand new APGA,” the party said.

The party therefore warned the governor, his aides and agents to be wary of lawless and undemocratic conducts.

While urging the governor to sheath the sword and embrace peace, Okoro lamented that even the Independent Political Advisory Council (IPAC) has formally objected Gov Soludo’s actions relating to the coming Council poll. They boycotted the ANSIEC meeting and also kicked against the surreptitious teleguided new Council law, which they threatened may drag Soludo to court.