A Gentle Reminder to Fulfill a Noble Promise – By Sale Rusulana Yanguruza 

The people of Gwarzo community wish to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, founder of Maryam Abacha American University Foundation (MAUN), for his visionary commitment to establishing a university in their locality. This testament to his dedication to education and community development in Nigeria is truly commendable.

However, the good people of Gwarzo are respectfully calling on Professor Gwarzo to continue with his promise, made about six years ago, to build a university in Gwarzo Local Government Area, Kano. His efforts aim to make education more accessible and affordable to the people of Gwarzo and the country at large.

Although the building of the university has stopped for some years, and some people in the local government have begun to lose hope, the residents of Gwarzo remain confident in Professor Gwarzo ability and golden ambition to educate about one million people before leaving the world.

The residents of Gwarzo humbly and courteously appeal to Professor Gwarzo to revisit this promise and consider the progress made thus far. Even though ,they understand that unforeseen challenges and economic situations in the country may have arisen, but they remain confident in your commitment to community growth and development through education.

The completion of the university will serve as evidence of Professor Gwarzo unwavering commitment to the community. The establishment of this university will contribute to the socio-economic development of Gwarzo, boost the local economy, and provide ample job opportunities for its citizens.

Upon completion, this institution of higher learning is expected to have a profound impact on the region, fostering growth, innovation, and progress for Gwarzo residents. The people of Gwarzo are confident that Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo will revisit the building of the university to bring the dreams of the Gwarzo people into reality.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Gwarzo community eagerly looks forward to the realization of this dream.

Remember, a promise to educate is a promise of opportunity.”

Sale Rusulana Yanguruza Wrote From Borno State University Department Of Mass Communication

