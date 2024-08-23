Anambra NMA Embarks On Indefinite Strike Over Kidnap Of Member

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The NIgerian Medical Association NMA in Anambra state has made bold it’s threat of embarking on an indefinite strike following the kidnap of one of it’s members at Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra Branch on Thursday directed members to withdraw clinical services in all private and public hospital, the state with immediate effect.

The NMA Anambra branch said this in a statement signed signed by Dr Princeston Okam and Dr Ifeanyi Obiaeli after at the end of its Emergency General on Thursday

The NMA said the directive followed the kidnap of their colleague, Dr Stephen Ezeh who was kidnapped and still being held in captivity since Aug. 15.

Recall that the doctors had on Aug. 19 threatened to shutdown operations if Ezeh was not freed from his abductors within 48 hours.

The association said 48-hours after the ultimatum had elapsed and the appeal to the Anambra government Ezeh was still languishing in the hands of his abductors in spite his health challenges.

“NMA Anambra hereby directs all doctors in the state to forthwith withdraw clinical services in all Federal, State, Private, Mission, Institutional and Corporate hospitals in the State until our member is released.

“That NMA Anambra will painstakingly monitor compliance with the above directive through her ‘Strike Monitoring Team’ and that defaulting hospitals and members will be blacklisted/ penalised in line with Congress resolutions.

“That Anambra State government should activate all necessary security agencies and instruments at its disposal to ensure ‘’timely and unconditional release of our abducted member.

“NMA Anambra State is not oblivious of the hardship this withdrawal of services will cause the good people of Anambra, however we appeal to the State government to expedite action towards securing the release of our colleague so as to restore normalcy to the health system.

“NMA Anambra leadership will continue to brainstorm and work together with all relevant government agencies to collectively achieve a healthy and secured populace,” it said.

.

The NMA commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, and his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike for their painstaking effort towards improving health care delivery and security in the State.

The body also commended doctors for their resolve and commitment towards offering quality health care to Anambra people.