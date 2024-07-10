Umeh, Uba, Others Selected As Beneficiaries, As Soludo’s Wife Shares Free Organic Seedlings Ahead Birthday

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has released the names of the lucky beneficiaries selected for the second phase of her distribution of free organic seeds.

The Governor’s wife had, through her initiative — Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo — recently announced a target of distributing free hybrid (organic) seeds to a total of 500 persons, to celebrate her birthday coming up on July 31.

According to her, these free seeds will be given out on weekly basis to individuals who show appreciable desire to owning a garden, and who must adhere to purely organic cultivation method.

However, barely 3 days after announcing 51 persons as beneficiaries of the first phase of the program, the Anambra First Lady, on Wednesday, released the names of 179 persons as the beneficiaries of the second phase of the program.

Among the beneficiaries include: Vivian Umeh, Chinweogo Uba, Henry Opara, among others.

Announcing this on her social media handle Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, the Governor’s wife said tomatoes, hot pepper, carrot, cucumber, sweet pepper, okra, garden egg and watermelon are still available.

“If your name is on the above list, please call our office numbers on 0813 397 9363, 0903 005 5335, 08068276903 or 08145911293 to immediately redeem your prize.

“We currently have: Tomatoes, Hot pepper, Carrot, Cucumber, Sweet pepper, Okra, Garden Egg and Watermelon. Please remember the terms and conditions for this offer. They’re super imperative.

“For those who still want to take part in this opportunity, indicate in the comment section by telling us why you’d love to have a garden in your home. I wish you all a great harvest,” she wrote.

The full list of the second phase beneficiaries, according to her, are: Favour Goodness, Christian Kingsley, Bukat GrillforEvents, Umesuru Chukwudi, Monica Ifeatu Mgboko, Chinwe Maryann, Nwachukwu Becky Chinenye, Rayce Walter Uche, Nwakaego Jane-frances, Ngozi Esther Okafor, OnyiGod Emmanuel, Deborah Chinelo, Ebele Ogbudebe, Okpala Raymond, Ogochukwu Theresa Onyebuchi, Sybil Nduka, Li Li Best Ani, Chioma Ogalue, Okeoma Uchechukwu, Comr Sam Uchem, Omejilichi Obiora, Ekene Chukwu, Ikechukwu Ikeobi, Joyce Okwuoma, Anulika Okafor Chibuikem, Enuma Agina, Ugoo Chukwu, Ifeoma Chukwuemka, Okafor Justina Ngozie, Amaka Ifejika.

Also in the list are: Engr Kingsley Okoye, Nzeogbuefi N’uga, Okeke Onyedikachi Cee, Benita Blessing, Chikaodi Chukwuleta, Ozioma Ezeh Joan, Nolly Chris, Chukwuebuka Uzuegbunam, Ndidiamaka Favour, Ngozi Precious Okafor, Florence Ifejika Orakwe, Nkech Nzelu, Calista Sebastine, Charles D. Ndigwe, King Chukwuebuka, Theresa Nnalue, KC Doris Ezeanyim, Iyketech Blessed, Joy Okoye, Nkiru Unekwe, Silver Classic John, Tony Anthony Ikenna, Judith Anuli Okoye, Chio Mukosolu Nwosisi, Chibuikem Nneke, Ugochazulu Achazu, Umeh Vivian, Emilia Chinwe, Sussan Janey, Anacus Chy.

Others include: Ugbajah Maryjane, Nkwoemezie Ifeanyi, Rita Ogugua, Big-Dozzy, Kenechukwu Chioma Adimora Emmanuel, Udodinma Obiefo C, Okafor Loretta, Amaka Alex, Chinwe Egwuagu, Chinenye Egwuagu, Angel Helen, Ogechukwu Umeneanya, Ikwumelu Francis Ikenna, Umeh Christian Chimezie, Adaobi Nmoh, Chinyere Rosemary Ohachosim, Ifeoma Juliet Okonkwo, Okafor Blessing Chinaza, Chukwudi Nwaokoye, Ochife Chibuzo Francis, Uba Chinweogo, Eric Chibuogu, Ezi Bekee, Ejimofor Vivian, Chioma Uju, Becky Chima, Elizabeth Ogugua, Pamela Sleekp, Etokwudo Cynthia, and Stella Chinonyelum Anyika.