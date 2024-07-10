Leader Of Anambra Tricycle Operators Alleges Threat To Life

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The leader of Keke Owners and Riders Awka Mr Collins Ozojiofor has alleged that their is a plot to assassinate him by some persons led by the Coordinator of Keke Owners Association in Anambra state Com Osita Obi.

According to Ozojiofor whi spoke to reporters in Awka , Com Osita Obi sent a gang of killers who fired guns at him and his . members but expressed gratitude to God that they did not succeed as according to him he and his members ran for safety at a near by office.

“After paying a solidarity visit to the office of the governor, I got a call from one of our members that some people who claim to be members of the Vigilante Services AVS are at the park forcing them to pay illegal levies “

“We got there to ask why and saw some people heavy armed and one of the placed a call to Osita Obi and after that they started shooting and we had to escape from there “

“The person sponsoring them is Osita Obi and I want the governor to save us from the deadly plans of Osita Obi and his bunch of killers “

“Osita Obi have been collecting money from the Keke parks and extorting money from our members at gun point when you refuse to pay and I have made entries at the Police Command and the DSS”

“Whatever happens to me Com Osita Obi should be held responsible for that ” he said.

But in his reaction Com Osita Obi dismissed the allegations contending that what he is fighting for is to restore sanity and decency in the transport business at Arroma junction and make sure that the Keke operators don’t obstruct traffic”

“He came to me to tell me that he wants to start collecting tax of N300.00 from the Keke operators and I told him that he may not have his way and that he should not force them to pay “

“I am hearing this for the first time and I have no business what so ever with the man because he is not clean and he his goes about with touts ” he said.