Akpabio mourns Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Flavour's father's burial: Intervention of Soludo's govt halted security initiatives - Senator Ubah 

…Says his death leaves a void in National Assembly

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, has expressed shock over the sudden death of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah was until his death, the Senator representing Anambra South in the Upper Chamber.

Akpabio, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh expressed deep sadness over the death of the Senator, saying he has left a void in the National Assembly.

He described the late Ubah as one of the shining lights of our democracy and a young democrat with vibrant and resourceful ideas.

“He was a hardworking and dependable legislator, who believed in equity, fairness and justice and was committed to serving his constituents and the nation at large.

“Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah will be deeply missed by the Senate and the nation. His passing leaves a void in our midst.

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, loved ones, and constituents over this untimely death.

“May his legacy and contributions to our nation be a source of comfort and inspiration to the family, his constituents, political associates and the people of Anambra state during this difficult time. And may the God Almighty rest his gentle soul rest in peace.”

