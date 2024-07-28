Building Collapse: Police Confirm Death Of 3 Lives In Jigawa

8.4 C
N/West
Jigawa state Police Command has confirmed the death of three labourers in a building collapse that occurred in Taura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed this in a statement in Dutse.

Shiisu noted that the police received information about the incident at about 10 a.m. when it occurred on Saturday at Gujungu town of Taura LGA.

He explained that upon receipt of the report, a police team rushed to the scene immediately.

The PPRO added that on arrival, the team discovered that it was a two-storey building under construction that collapsed.

He added that as a result of the incident, three persons died on the spots, while four others sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to him, those who lost their lives in the incident were; Nafi’u Mohd, aged 28, resident of Rijiyar Zaki area in Ungogo LGA of Kano state, Abdurrahman Ibrahim, 60 and Usaman Lawan Muhammad, 62, all residents of Danmadai village in Gagarawa LGA of Jigawa.

Shiiu listed the injured victims as; Umar Lawan, 26, Aminu Mohd, 25, Mudansir Nasiru, 26 and Usman Mohd, 20, all of Rijiyar Zaki, Ungogo LGA of Kano state.

He added that both the corpses and victims were rushed to Jahun General Hospital for medical examination and treatment, while preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were labourers working on the construction site.

“In light of this, the Jigawa state Commissioner of Police, CP A.T Abdullahi, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for quick recovery of the injured persons,” the PPRO said.

