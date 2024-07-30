Real Estate CEO Writes Open Letter To President Tinubu Alleging Rights Abuse By EFCC

The Chief Executive Officer of Homadil Realty Limited,with headquarters in Abuja has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over alleged rights abuse and harassment by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

In the letter the real estate CEO,called on the President to call the EFCC to order.

My name is Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac (Haija Bilkisu Ishaku Yusuf). I am the Chief Executive Officer of Homadil Realty Limited, headquartered in Abuja.

I am an upright, honest, humble, responsible, hardworking, God-fearing, philanthropic, and law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who believes in the rule of law and the Nigerian legal/judicial system.

I grew up in the ancient commercial city of Kano in Northern Nigeria, raised by missionary parents. Growing up was challenging as my parents struggled to provide for us on their meager missionary stipends. We were brought up with strict moral values, integrity, and honor.

Through determination and the assistance of a few family friends, I gained admission to the University of Maiduguri, where I obtained my BA English Language, a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Planning, and an MBA. I am currently pursuing my Ph.D.

During my university years, I supported myself by traveling to Lagos on weekends to buy goods, which I sold to fellow students for profit. I also sold my bed spaces to wealthy students who couldn’t get hostel allocations, using the proceeds to fund my education and support my family. This entrepreneurial experience motivated me to enter the real estate business during my National Youth Service 2009 in Kogi State. I have always maintained a life of celibacy, discipline, and prudence, in line with my upbringing. As a happily married woman, I have never cheated or defrauded anyone. I resolve business issues amicably to ensure client satisfaction, adhering to my philosophy that clients are paramount.

I do not work at Agis; all the lands I have as a developer were purchased. Recently, I have been wrongly accused and subjected to media trials by the EFCC for alleged land grabbing and falsifications, which are attempts to smear my character, destroy my legitimate business, and ridicule me and my family. I am writing this article to state the facts of the case, expose the EFCC’s compromised position, and highlight their disregard for court orders.

I purchased a land described as plot 4022 in the Guzape district of Abuja. I validly perfected the land documents with Agis and the Development Control Department of the Federal Capital, obtained all necessary approvals, paid the prescribed fees, and received my certificates of title. I took possession of the land and began development without any issues for over three years.

After substantial progress, including roofing, plastering, and installing utilities, I received a call from the Development Control Department about a petition claiming I had taken over the land illegally. I provided my transaction documents for verification, and the issue was resolved. I continued with the finishing work, moved in with my family, and settled down.

One morning, EFCC operatives stormed my house, chased away my staff, and left a notice on the building. They instructed me to report to their headquarters, which I did through my lawyers due to my business trip. The EFCC levied numerous allegations against me, including the land issue. My lawyers requested a meeting with the complainant for fair hearing, but the EFCC refused, citing confidentiality. When my lawyers insisted, the EFCC threatened severe consequences if I did not hand over the property.

Sensing a lack of fair hearing from the EFCC, I approached the court for justice. I obtained a restraining order against the EFCC, which they blatantly ignored by invading my house, detaining my husband and staff for fourteen days without charging them to court. This behavior by the EFCC reveals their intent to embarrass and humiliate my family and destroy my business.

The EFCC’s media publications revealed the petitioner as the faceless YESUFU family and exposed my financial standing, endangering my family. Despite court proceedings, the EFCC and the YESUFU family refuse to appear in court, opting for media trials and harassment instead.

Recently, I embraced Islam and changed my name from Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac to Bilkisu Ishaku Aliyu, reflecting my new faith and identity. However, the EFCC has attempted to tarnish my reputation by falsely accusing me of fraudulently using multiple names. This baseless accusation is a deliberate attempt to undermine my credibility and discredit my legitimate business endeavors.

I have also learned of plans to arrest me upon my return to Nigeria for making press statements about this issue.

I plead for the intervention of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the EFCC Chairman to call the EFCC operatives to order and allow me to occupy my property without intimidation, harassment, or oppression. My family and staff have been traumatized by the EFCC’s unlawful actions, and we now live in constant fear.

Rebecca Omokamo Godwin Isaac(Hajia Bilkisu Ishaku Yusuf).

Recall that the spokesperson of EFCC,Dele Oyewale had in his response told Journalists that EFCC is professional in their duty and do not violate suspects rights and do not detain suspects beyond the constitutional provisions.

Mr Oyewale while stressing that EFFC always effect arrest with arrest warrant also denied allegation that EFCC sponsored publication of the real estate Chief’s bank details