8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Rano Emirate: Ex Speaker Tackles Kano Governor

N/West
How Gov. Yusuf Runs Kano Affairs As Family Business, As Ex- Gov  Kwankwaso’s Wife Becomes New Power Broker
How Gov. Yusuf Runs Kano Affairs As Family Business, As Ex- Gov  Kwankwaso’s Wife Becomes New Power Broker

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_img

The former Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, who is currently the Chairman of the House Committee on Air Force, has challenged the Kano State Government’s decision to dissolve the Rano Emirate.

Rurum, a member representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency, faulted the State Government’s decision at the commissioning of the Nigerian Airforce Girls Boarding Secondary School in Rano Sunday.

Also, Rurum vehemently opposed the Kano State Government’s decision to downgrade the Rano Emirate to second-class status.

It should be recalled that Rurum, who holds the traditional title of Turakin Rano, was earlier elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party after his defection from the All Progressives Congress in 2023.

READ ALSO  Building Collapse: Police Confirm Death Of 3 Lives In Jigawa

Rurum expressed strong opposition to the dissolution, emphasizing the historical and cultural significance of the Rano Emirate.

“I want to assure every citizen of Kano South that I strongly oppose the dissolution of our Emirate,” Rurum declared. “I stand firmly with our first-class Rano Emirate, and no one can demote us to a second-class status.

“This is the position bestowed upon us by God,” he said.

Going back memory lane, he recalled the age-long traditional and cultural heritage of the people of Rano, stressing, “We are the descendants of Autan Bawo, with a rich history in Hausaland. We understand and appreciate the value and honor that God has blessed us with as the people of Rano.”

READ ALSO  Hardship: Kaduna Residents Abandon Yam As 100 Tubers Sell For N1m

The dissolution of the Emirate followed a recent bill passed by the Kano State House of Assembly, which officially dissolved all the five Emirate councils created by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the state.

The legislative move, during a plenary session in July, also established new second-class Emirate councils in Rano, Gaya, and Karaye, with each supervising specific local government areas.

Prior to the dissolution, the Rano Emirate comprised 10 local governments: Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure, Kura, Tudun Wada, Doguwa, Sumaila, Takai, Garun Malam, and Bebeji.

Following the new law, the jurisdiction of the newly created second-class Emirates will be limited to their respective local government areas, signalling a restructuring of traditional institutions.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Zenith Bank Set To Raise N290 Billion Capital Through Rights Issue And Public Offer
Next article
Soludo Awards N 237 M Contracts For Uga Road Construction, Street Lights , Transformer Installation

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Sani Backs Sen Katung on Establishment Of Federal Varsity Manchok

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.