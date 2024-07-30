8.4 C
Soludo Awards N 237 M Contracts For Uga Road Construction, Street Lights , Transformer Installation

Anambra stakeholders eulogize Soludo over massive road infrastructures
By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra has approved the reconstruction of Uga junction federal road to the tune of N112 million which would last for three months from the date of payment.

Also Soludo approved the supply of solar street light to the Anambra state secretariat to the tune of N 89 Million while the installation of 500KVA transformers at Owelle Ebo Community inland town is to cost the sum of N 36 million.

According to the release signed by the Commissioner for Information Sir Paul Nwosu it stated that;

“In keeping with the commitment of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR, to ensure that Anambra people ply smooth roads, the 23rd Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the release of the sum of One Hundred and Twelve Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand, Thirty-Seven Naira (N112, 856, 037. 00) for the reconstruction of the dilapidated Uga Junction Federal Road in favor of GEMSAG Integrated Ltd”

“The work will be completed within a period of three (3) months from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee”

“ANSEC also approved the release of the sum of Eighty-Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Naira, Six Kobo (N89, 984, 715 .06) for the supply and installation of 115 Solar Street lights at the State Secretariat, Awka. The contract was awarded to Kolc Ventures after a competitive bidding”

“Equally approved is the release of the sum of Thirty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Forty Thousand, Four Hundred and Eleven Naira, Thirteen Kobo (N36, 540, 411. 13) for the supply and installation of 500KVA/33/0.415KV Transformer at Owelle Ebo Community, Inland Town, Onitsha. The contract was awarded to El-Bukelz Nig Ltd with a completion period of One (1) week from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee” he said

Recall that construction work on Amawbia – Agulu- Nanka – Ekwulobia -Uga road had commenced early this month and owners of structures that failed to comply with the official set backs mandated for the construction of buildings have commenced the removal of such affected structures.

According to the Commissioner for works Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma the contract would be completed in twelve months.

