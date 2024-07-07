Police Nab Ihedioha’s aide Elias, Others over alledged Kidnapping, Armed Robbery

Elias Igboayaka Dikeigbo, alleged kidnapping kingpin in Orlu has been arrested Saturday by the police in the area.

This followed a tip-

off to the local Vigilante group of his Umuna community who earlier arrested some of his gang members who at interrogations, named Elias as their leader.

Elias has been moved from the Orlu Division of the Nigeria Police to the Police Anti Kidnapping Unit of the state’s Command, Owerri last yesterday’s evening.

Elias who serves as the Community Youth leader of his town has been named in several criminal activities in Orlu and its environs, and has been on the Police wanted list over series of armed robbery operations, including a recent kidnapping and diversion of a stock fish loaded truck. He later went underground during which his wife and some Kinsmen were arrested and taken to Awka in Anambra state.

Elias Igboayaka who has no visible business is said to have acquired properties suspected to be through proceeds from suspicious illegal and criminal businesses.

It is said that almost everybody in the area was aware of Elias’ dubious lifestyle, including his family members and traditional Rulers, but wers afraid to speak out for fear of their lives.

Upon arrest of his boys, confessions were freely made naming Elias as their leader. Police source said the suspects would be further quizzed by the anti kidnapping department of the Police in Owerri to ascertain their level of involvements in criminal activities happening in the area, especially kidnappings.

People of Orlu who spoke to this reporter said stories of missing children in Orlu have become reoccurring feature, even as series of kidnapping incidents in the town have become a weekly thing.

Some of the people spoken to were seen jubilating and appreciating both the Vigilante and the police for a job well done, even as they appealed to authorities not to release the suspect back to society as has been the case in his several arrests in the past.

Efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Imo Police Command, Mr. Henry Okoye proved abortive as his line was unavailable, apparently due to network challenges by the telecommunications company.

Dikeigbo was the SA on Motor parks, Orlu zone to the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.