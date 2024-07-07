GOC commissions Soldiers Quarters in Bauchi

Charges occupants to maintain the facility

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (GOC/Comd OPSH), Major General Abdussalam E Abubakar, today has commissioned three blocks of 12 flats newly remodelled and renovated for 36 families of Cpl and Below soldiers in the 33 Artillery Brigade, Shadawanka Barracks Bauchi.

A statement signed by lieutenant Atang Hallet Solomon, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations which was distributed to newsmen in Bauchi, said General Abubakar, represented by the Commander 33 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Emmanuel Egbe expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja for his commitment to renovating and remodelling structures in Nigerian Army barracks.

He said that the gesture would go a long way in addressing the accommodation challenges in Shadawanka Barracks. According to him, the edifice will further motivate the troops to give the best in their service to the nation.

General Abubakar advised the occupants of the newly remodelled and renovated accommodation to take proper care of the facility,

He said that the Chief of Army Staff COAS used a lot of funds to give the structures a face lift. He therefore urged them to maintain the structures and report anyone who deliberately mismanages or damages the newly reconstructed quarters to appropriate authority for sanctions.

General Abubakar said that one of the pillars of the COAS Command Philosophy was sound administration and the welfare of troops and their families.

He said this remodelling and renovation was necessary to provide befitting accommodation for soldiers along with their families to keep the morale of the troops high.

The Commanding Officer 33 Artillery Brigade Cantonment Maintenance Group, Lt Col AS Gumel gave details of remodelling and renovated works carried out on the structures,

He explained that the contract for the works was awarded in March 2023. According to him, the remodelling and reconstruction works included installation of concrete and facia; roof carcass long-span aluminium roofing sheets; POP ceiling and the installation of doors and casement windows. Others are tilling; painting; plumbing; electrical installations; kitchen cabinets and external works. He said the contract agreement was completed in December 2023 in accordance with the Bill of Quantity.

In a vote of thanks, one of the beneficiaries, SSgt Adewale Okewo expressed appreciation to the COAS and the GOC/Comd OPSH for the gesture and thoughtfulness

He promised that the occupants will ensure proper maintenance of the accommodation, and continue to perform their duties at optimal levels. Highlights of the commissioning ceremony were the cutting of the tape, presentation of keys to the occupants as well as tour of the structures by the representative of the GOC/Comd OPSH.