EXCLUSIVE: Kano Gov Abba Yusuf Spends N10b On Office Furniture In 6Mons, Higher Than Education, Health Projects [SaharaReporters]

N/West
EXCLUSIVE: Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf Spends N10billion On Office Furniture In Six Months, Higher Than Education, Health Projects
While office furniture and fittings gulped N10.4billion, capital expenditure for water resources took only N4.2 billion in the first six months of 2024.

A review of the budget performance documents has shown that the Kano State government under Abba Yusuf spent the sum of N10 billion on office furniture and fittings in the first six months of 2024.

The state had budgeted N3.9 billion for office furniture and fittings for the whole of 2024 fiscal year, however as of the second quarter of the year, N10.4 billion was already spent.

Rural and community development capital expenditure stood at N179 million, N2.5 billion was spent on capital expenditure for the education sector, higher education was N323.6million, health expenditure capital expenditure stood at N959 million, rehabilitation of hospitals/health centres was N1.3 billion, all of these expenditures are less than the money spent on office furniture and fittings.

In total these ministries’ capital expenditure gulped N9.4 billion in six months, less than the total amount of N10.4 billion spent on office furniture and fittings.

This prioritisation of office furniture and fittings by the Kano State government also comes at a time where the state suffers developmental challenges such as dearth in healthcare, perennial water scarcity among others.

It also comes at a time where there are calls for cut for cost in governance.

Weeks ago, a Northern group, the Northern Patriotic Agenda (NPA) had advised Governor Abba Yusuf, to focus on his administration of the state and delivery of democracy dividends to the residents of the state.

The group had also criticised Governor Yusuf for neglecting his gubernatorial duties and engaging in political grandstanding, perpetuating the suffering of the people of Kano.

