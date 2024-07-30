8.4 C
Pandemonium in Anambra as police raid ESN, IPOB camps

S/East
Pandemonium in Anambra as police raid ESN, IPOB camp
By Chuks Eke
Pandemonium erupted in Isseke community and environs in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday arising from heavy shootings between security operatives and men suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, a security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB..
The incident, according to eye,-witnesses, started in the early hours with sporadic shootings and created panic and fear as residents remained indoors and traders stayed away from markets and other public places for fear of stray bullets.
Although, casualty rate has not yet been ascertained, but it was gathered that some villagers who summoned courage to come out from their various homes sustained varying degrees of injuries as they run helter skelter and scampered for safety.
One of the sources and a community leader in the area, told newsmen on phone on anonymous  condition that the shooting incident began in the early hours of the night when some security operatives on masks stormed the area.
“We don’t know the actual reason for the shootings, but from the information I have gathered, it looks as if the security operatives are raiding some criminal hideouts in the area and you know such exercise would always come with skirmishes”.
“As I speak now, shootings are still ongoing and people have been forced to remain indoors. We are suspecting it might be a shootout between those suspected to be suspected to be ESN members and the security operatives. It is not yet clear if there is any casualty at the moment.”
However, when contacted on the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, but quickly added that the situation is under control.
Ikenga said, “The situation is under control as clearances operations are ongoing by joint security operatives at Isseke community in Ihiala LGA. The joint security operatives raided some criminal elements and hideouts of ESN and IPOB members in the area.
“The operation is still ongoing and no casualty has been recorded so far. There is no cause for panic as only the criminal hideouts are being targeted. Further details shall be communicated soon.”
Meantime, hoodlums suspected to be cultists have shot three persons dead at different locations in Awka, the state capital.
It was gathered that the shooting spree occured at Ukwuorji, St. Faith Cathedral area, close to the popular Eke Awka Market and Amawbia areas.
