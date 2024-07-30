Open Letter To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – “Nigeria Under President Tinubu: No Step Forward, Three Steps Backwards” 

9

Rabiu Omaku

Mr. President sir, greetings to the best of tradition, I was compelled to write this open letter to you been the Commander In Chief of Army Forces of the Federal Republic.

One year since you assumed the mantle of leadership occasioned by fuel subsidy removal on the same day you took over, Nigerians since then are leaving in squalor, stagnation, agony, deprivation and amongst other calamity which includes hike in electricity tarrif,The nation confronts its worst economic quagmire since independence.

Life became unbearable due to unabated skyrocketing of prices of food, fuel, medicine and transportation are beyond the rich of the teeming populace.

Majority of Nigerians cannot afford two square meals a day as sixty percent of the citizenry are sleeping without food,Mr. President you are aware of the mass death of students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi in a stampede during the disbursement of palliative by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, “May The Soul Of The Innocent Students Rest In Peace”.

Subsidy removal is an anti people policy whose end result is suffering, If I may asked , What are the remarkable feat recorded under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu All Progressives Congress administration in thirteen months, Angry citizen might said the achievement is not farfetched from the change of national anthem.

Huge amount of money was wastage to provide palliative to few and only supporters of the ruling APC, a palliative that has wreaked havoc to many citizenry across the States of the Federation, Mr President sir, The solution to this hardship is the reversal of fuel subsidy , So that those that benefits from swindling our money would stand God on the day of Judgement to attest for the crime they commit against humanity in their lives.

This fuel subsidy removal is the worst policy that plunged and generational mistake a sitting President has made, President Sir, Nigeria is not Lagos State, colossal amount of money were released for rice and fertilizer, The question is how many people so far benefit from the gesture ?, Again there was a plan by you to release 174 trucks of rice , to who ? And what was the cost of the rice, Try and reverse this anti people policy of subsidy removal and life will be back to Nigerians.

All those telling you that everything is okay, They are liars, Nothing is okay, Do all you could to make our forest and hinterland safe so that farmers can go back to their farms, And with sincere heart that the Anchor Borrowers Fertilizer did not reached the real farmers in my State.

Nigerians are facing the worst economic crisis as naira has crumble and inflation at it apex,Is no longer news that for the past five months now the nation is experiencing Unions strikes with no end insight demanding for increase in salaries from federal, State and Local Government levels.unions shut down hospitals, courts, schools, airports and even the country’s Parliament, striking in an attempt to force the Government to increase the monthly salary of $20 it pays its lowest workers.Not until last week that you approve N70, 000 as minimum wage.

The worst was the rising waves of maternal mortality and child morbidity, divorce, Though this varies from States of the federation while in some States citizens loose hope of survival and are desperate to get free rice ended up at hospital bed while struggling to have access to either expired rice or maize collected by Nigeria Customs service and stocked for many years in their warehouse.

Mr. President, Nigerian citizens did not see this your reign with any sight of relief coming their way very soon, Nigerians has reached a peak where villagers or communities negotiate with kidnappers when family members are abducted and colossal amount paid as ransom , I want to tell you that Nigerians are almost pushed to the wall and right now, resourcefulness is being stretched to the limi