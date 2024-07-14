Nigerians Are in Agony — LP Caucus Tells Tinubu, Makes Patriotic Recommendations

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Southeast House of Assembly Caucus of the Labour Party (LP) has said the current economic crunch in the country is biting hard on Nigerians and needs to be urgently addressed, to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

The group made the declaration in a communique made available to newsmen over the weekend on the resolutions of their recent meeting where they also raised concerns on some national, regional and other issues of public interest.

Jointly signed by the Caucus Leader, Hon. Barr. Jude Ifeanyi Umennajiego and other members, Hon. Kingsley Udemezue, Hon. Nigeria Chidinma Mbachu, Hon. Nkechi Ogbuefi, Hon. Harrison Ogara, Hon. Eze Gabriel, Hon. Malachy Onyechi, Hon. Raymond Ugwu, Hon. Fred Ezenwa, and Hon. Osita Okoh; the communique highlights the group’s stance and patriotic recommendations on the issues

Among others, issues concerns raised in the 5-point communique include the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention; financial autonomy of the State Houses of Assembly; the age-old minimum wage impasse between governments and the organised labour; the present economic realities and incessant increase of price of commodities; hasty and seemingly ‘politically motivated’ incarceration of Hon. Bright Ngene, a candidate in a rerun election in Enugu State; as well as returning of the ‘hijacked’ Minority Leadership position of the Enugu State House of Assembly to the Labour Party.

The communique reads: “That we express happiness and gratitude to the Southeast Governors, Senators and House of Representatives members on their recent resolve to interface with the Federal Government for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

“This is in line with the position of several Nigerian leaders, including Chief Edwin Clark, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi and several others.We see it as a demonstration of leadership and show of concern for the people. We therefore, lend our voices in appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, so as to douse the current ravaging insecurity in the zone.

“This insecurity has grounded the economy of the region and has occasioned unprecedented loss of human lives as well as destruction of property. His release will act as a healing balm to the region and also encourage the feeling of oneness as a nation. Furthermore, it will separate genuine agitators from criminals in the business of kidnapping.

“That we also appeal to the Governors of South East Region and indeed the whole nation to work to grant full financial autonomy to the State Houses of Assembly in accordance with the constitution and the Principles of Separation of Powers. This will go a long way in ensuring more robust assemblies, by enhancing their functionalities in the area of law making, oversight and other attendant legislative duties. Following the example of the Federal Government, it will deepen democracy in the states and ensure more quality and effective representation.

“That the Federal Government should ensure the quick resolution of the current minimum wage impasse between the governments, organised private sector and Labour Unions. With the current economic reality and astronomical increment in the prices of goods and services, it will be wrong for the government not to hearken to the voice of the NLC/TUC who represent the voice of the suffering masses. Nigerians are in agony on account of the current harsh economic situation, and the worst hit appears to be the workers whose income is obviously not enough under current situation.”



Continuing, it reads: “We abhor the recent hasty incarceration of Hon. Bright Ngene who is a candidate in a rerun election in Enugu state, whose prison sentence seemed to be politically motivated. We call on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to look into the case and ensure that justice is done. It is surprising that even when the community who are the complainants in the case opted to withdraw the case, the court still proceeded to trial and sentence him to jail in controversial and suspicious circumstance without giving room for the adoption of written addresses by the parties.

“We also appeal to the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly to as a matter of urgency ensure that in accordance with the standing order of the House, the minority positions due to the Labour Party are given to them without further delay.

“You recall that recently, some Labour Party members decamped to the PDP, going along with them the minority leadership positions of the Labour Party in the house. Since you have only two parties in the house, It is only right that the Labour Party is now in the minority and should be entitled to their minority leadership positions. As the speaker, who is the father to all in the House, it is only right and just that the positions be returned to the Labour Party to ensure fairness and equity.”