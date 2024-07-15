Man Disappears After Answering Call in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 36-year-old man, Mr. Ejekwu Joseph Odira, has been declared missing in Anambra State, shortly after he answered a call from a certain number and left the House.

The incident happened in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, while the victim (popularly known as World Best) was last seen on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Confirming the incident in an interview with this reporter, the elder brother to the missing person, Mr. Chijioke Ejekwu said he (the victim) who is a land agent and drinks dealer, finished answering a call and informed his family that he was going to Nnewi, but never returned till date.

According to him, people who know the victim later confirmed that they saw and exchanged greetings with him at Nnewi that same day shortly after he left house; but thàt he had not started missing by then.

He further clarified that the victim, who hails from Agbuana Village in Ukpor left the house at about 1.pm after answering the said call without specifically telling anyone which part of Nnewi he was going to.

While noting that the victim is married, with five young children; he also added that his two phone numbers (08161131513 and 07066799871) became switched off at about 2.30pm that day when he and other family members started calling him to inquire about the trip and his whereabouts; while the numbers have remained off since then till date.

When asked if they had reported the incident to the police, Mr. Ejekwu, who said they were yet to make an official entry about the case in the Police, further recounted how they have gone to the various police stations in Nnewi North and its environs to check for him, but didn’t find him; adding that they have concluded arrangements to lodge an official entry in the police on Tuesday, July 16.

While reiterating that the children, the wife, and entire family members of the victim have been missing him, praying and wishing to see him return home alive and safe; he further urged anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to report to any closest police station or contact the family via: 08063178545.

Effort by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to get the reactions of the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, proved abortive, as his number was yet to connect as at the time of filing this report.