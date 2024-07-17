Health minister commissions GOPD, medical ward, MOP buildings at NAUTH perm site

By Chuks Eke

The ,Co-ordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate has stressed the dire need for effective collaboration between the federal and state governments, as well as critical stakeholders in achievng healthcare delivery in the country.

Ali Pate who made the remark at the Permanent Site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, Anambra state while commissioning the newly completed GOPD, medical ward complex and MOP buildings at the Permanent Site.

The commissioning ceremony also coincided with activities marking the first year anniversary of the movement of the teaching hospital from temporary site to permanent site.

The Minister restated the commitment of the Federal Government towards transforming the country’s health sector aimed at improving healthcare delivery for all Nigerians.

Pate said the hospital represented part of efforts at ensuring the Federal Government delivered on its mandate on quality health delivery for the people.

He commended the CMD, Prof’ Joseph Ugboaja and his team for the feat and the foundation leaders honoured, just as he acknowledged efforts of the private sector in investing in the health sector.

He explained that the radio diagnostic centre was being built across the six geopolitical zones to reduce medical tourism and the one for South-East zone is sited at NAUTH.

He said, “The health sector is undergoing transformation under the able leadership of President Bola Tinubu-led administration, who is focused to improve healthcare delivery of every Nigerian.

“Such transformation is evident in the area of infrastructure, state-of-art equipment and quality health services to save lives and prevent diseases.

“This hospital represents part of Federal Government’s efforts to ensure we deliver on our mandate. We also recognise efforts of the private sector in investing in the health sector.

“Health is wealth. Without health, you can’t work. This is the reason Mr President is investing heavily in the health sector in collaboration with all segments of the society.

“Amidst difficulties we are passing through as a nation, we are grateful to God who in his wisdom has placed on the saddle on President Bola Tinubu to assist us navigate through.

“We assure the hospital community and indeed the government and good people of the state of continued support to improving health of the citizens.

“We will continue to move forward and improve the well being of all Nigerians through quality healthcare delivery.”

The Chief Medical Director, NAUTH, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja, said the event provided a veritable opportunity to honour the foundational members of staff who has contributed significantly to the development of the institution.

Ugboaja added that the institution’s 10-year strategic and development plan is anchored on nine strategic pillars, including a strong corporate governance structure, aggressive infrastructural development, acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment and process.

He said, “Our objective for infrastructural development is to create a world-class healthcare facility that sets the standard for excellence in patient care, medical education and research. This aligns perfectly with our strategic

Ugboaja explained that the hospital’s relocation to the permanent site was a calculated effort and strong determination to actualise the mission and vision of moving the health facility from analogue operations to digital operations.

He expressed satisfaction that the Minister joined the management and staff of the hospital to celebrate the first anniversary of project commissioning by the Presidency at the permanent site.

The state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said the hospital achieved the feat because of the support of the minister.

The hospital honoured some of its founding members and recognised them for their various contributions to the growth of the institution.