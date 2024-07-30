8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Flood submerged 100houses, farmlands in Bauchi

N/East
Flood submerged 100houses, farmlands in Bauchi
Flood submerged 100houses, farmlands in Bauchi

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_img

 

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

A heavy down pour has affected many houses, farmlands at Cheledi community in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

many residents of the area said more than 100 house hold and many farmlands destroyed by the flood.

Flood submerged 100houses, farmlands in Bauchi

The Acting Chairman of Kirfi Local Government area Alhaji Bala Muhammed Duguri confirmed the incidents to reporters in Bauchi, He said no life was lost in the disaster, but the problem is a threat to Cheledi and Kirfi communities and urged the victims to take it as an act of God”

Duguri who is also the Head of administration in the local government appealed to State Federal Government to come to the aid of the affected communities.
” because many of them.are in most difficult situations , no food , no clothes and no shelter, many went to the relatives houses while others stay temporary in Primary School”.

READ ALSO  Bauchi varsity promotes eleven lecturers to professorial rank

The Coordinator of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr Abubakar Umar Gabarin said the state government would conduct a damage assessment exercise with a view to providing emergency intervention to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

He said Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency SEMA is going to assess the damages in order to know the actual number of people involved, houses and farmlands.

Gabarin said the team of expert who are Engineers from Ministries of Water Resources, Works, lands and survey, SEMA officials and North East Development Commission will visit the area with a view to assess the problem and proper lasting solution.
He said from the report we have the flood came from outside the town probably , the experts may divert the way the route the water used to follow to enter the town.

READ ALSO  2024/2025 Season: SAZU begins online screening of Candidate

Some residents of Kirfi urged the Government to relocate them.from the area because the flood occurred annually for the last five years.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Open Letter To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – “Nigeria Under President Tinubu: No Step Forward, Three Steps Backwards” 
Next article
Protest: police pledges to ensure public safety during the protest

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi Governor to provide more securities in Schools

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.