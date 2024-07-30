Flood submerged 100houses, farmlands in Bauchi

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

A heavy down pour has affected many houses, farmlands at Cheledi community in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

many residents of the area said more than 100 house hold and many farmlands destroyed by the flood.

The Acting Chairman of Kirfi Local Government area Alhaji Bala Muhammed Duguri confirmed the incidents to reporters in Bauchi, He said no life was lost in the disaster, but the problem is a threat to Cheledi and Kirfi communities and urged the victims to take it as an act of God”

Duguri who is also the Head of administration in the local government appealed to State Federal Government to come to the aid of the affected communities.

” because many of them.are in most difficult situations , no food , no clothes and no shelter, many went to the relatives houses while others stay temporary in Primary School”.

The Coordinator of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr Abubakar Umar Gabarin said the state government would conduct a damage assessment exercise with a view to providing emergency intervention to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

He said Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency SEMA is going to assess the damages in order to know the actual number of people involved, houses and farmlands.

Gabarin said the team of expert who are Engineers from Ministries of Water Resources, Works, lands and survey, SEMA officials and North East Development Commission will visit the area with a view to assess the problem and proper lasting solution.

He said from the report we have the flood came from outside the town probably , the experts may divert the way the route the water used to follow to enter the town.

Some residents of Kirfi urged the Government to relocate them.from the area because the flood occurred annually for the last five years.