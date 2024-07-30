Protest: police pledges to ensure public safety during the protest

….Protesters conduct themselves within the ambit of the law.

The Bauchi State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Mohammed Musa, has explained that committed to ensuring the safety and security of the public in light of the upcoming nationwide protest scheduled for thursday, August 1, 2024.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), which was distributed to reporters today in Bauchi advised the protesters to conduct themselves within the ambit of the law.

In anticipation of this event, the Command, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, has put in place extensive security measures to safeguard lives and property. This includes the deployment of tactical teams, uniformed and plainclothes personnel, and intelligence assets to protect areas that may be vulnerable to potential disruptions”.

He said “In the interest of public safety and maintaining order, the Command urges all groups intending to participate in the protest to provide essential details to the Commissioner of Police. This information should outline the proposed protest routes and assembly points, the expected duration of the protest, the names and contact details of protest leaders and organizers, as well as measures to prevent any criminal elements from hijacking the peaceful protest”

The statement said “the Command, alongside other sister security agencies, is fully prepared to address any potential disruptions and emphasizes the importance of upholding peace and stability within the state. Citizens and residents are advised against engaging in activities that may threaten public peace”.

Commissioner of Police CP Auwal advised the public to provide useful information that will assist in making the state secure. All the information given will be treated with absolute confidentiality, and to report any suspicious individuals or objects to the nearest police station or contact the Bauchi State Police Control Room at 08151849417 or 09053872273.