Car Dealers Urge Uzodimma To Call Two Aides To Order

Members of the Naze Car Dealers Association Imo State have appealed to the state governor Senator Hope Uzodimma to call his two aides to order to guard against a breach of the peace of the state.

The members who spoke off camera accused the duo of Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief of Staff (CoS) and Chief Rex Anunobi, Commissioner for Trade and Investment of meddling into the affairs of the association.

According to them, Anyaehie and Anunobi better known as Sokom are working round the clock to topple a duly elected executive of the association and impose their kinsman, Andersen Anyiam as chairman of the association.

They alleged that the two Uzodimma ‘s aides have their eyes on using Anyiam to grab the land belonging to the association.

They reported that thugs numbering about 50 led by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Illegal Motor Parks ,Frank Onwumerre disrupted a meeting of the association held on Friday, July 12.

According to them, Onwumere boasted that he was acting on orders from above while Amyiam insisted that he must become the chairman of association with or without election.

It was gathered that elections into the executive of the association will hold next month as the tenure of the incumbent executive led by Epiphesus Amadi expires on July 31.

The members urged the governor’s aides to leave the association alone to conduct its affairs without interference from any quarters.

Efforts to get the chairman of the association speak on the issue before press time proved abortive