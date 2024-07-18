NAUTH CMD Seeks Employment of 1000 Staff From FG

….As Health minister commissions GOPD, medical ward, MOP buildings Named after Emeka Offor, Ibeto, others

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Chief Medical Director Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital(NAUTH), Anambra State, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja has requested that the Federal Government employs additional 1000 medical staff to fill up the workforce needed to enhance healthcare services and delivery in the facility.

Prof Ugboaja made the request at the NAUTH Permanent Site when the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate came for the commissioning of the newly completed GOPD, medical ward complex, MOP and other buildings named after Sir Emeka Offor, Chief Cletus Ibeto, and some founding Members of NAUTH.

Presenting his address, the CMD after appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his massive investment in the health sector and the Hon Coordinating Health Minister for his direct involvement in ensuring that NAUTH gets the best and state of the art equipments and infrastructure pleaded for recruitment of about 1000 medical staff to ensure adequate manpower to provide needed healthcare delivery and services in the facility.

Ugboaja lamented that the Japa syndrome or emigration of health professionals for greener pastures has affected the number of quality staff needed to occupy the various departments in the facility and quality healthcare delivery in the country.

Moreso, Prof. Ugboaja, said the event provided a veritable opportunity to honour the foundational members and staff who has contributed significantly to the development of the institution.

Ugboaja said that the institution’s 10-year strategic and development plan is anchored on nine strategic pillars, including a strong corporate governance structure, aggressive infrastructural development, acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment and process.

“Our objective for infrastructural development is to create a world-class healthcare facility that sets the standard for excellence in patient care, medical education and research. This aligns perfectly with our strategic plan to rank among the best three(3) teaching hospitals in Nigeria before year 2030.

“NAUTH relocation to the permanent site is a calculated effort and strong determination to actualise the mission and vision of moving this health facility from analog operations to digital operations”, said Ugboaja.

He further expressed satisfaction that the Minister joined the management and staff of the hospital to celebrate the first anniversary of project commissioning by the Presidency at the permanent site.

Moreover, Prof Ugboaja eulogized the contributions of business moguls and captains of industry like Sir Emeka Offor, Chief Cletus Ibeto, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Innoson group for their various financial support in assisting NAUTH procure certain hospital equipments and erect magnificent buildings in NAUTH permanent site saying that the institution decided to honor them and some other foundation staff of NAUTH for their contributions in healthcare and human capital development of the students that have passed through the institution.

Commissioning the projects, the Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate restated the commitment of the Federal Government towards transforming the country’s health sector aimed at improving healthcare delivery for all Nigerians.

The minister inaugurated a number of projects built by critical stakeholders of the hospital and private sector, which include a 2,000-bed space medical complex, among others and also the ground breaking for the regional ultra-modern radio diagnostic centre for the South-East, among others.

Pate said the hospital represented part of efforts at ensuring the Federal Government delivered on its mandate on quality health delivery for the people.

He commended the CMD and his team for the feat and the foundation leaders honoured, just as he acknowledged efforts of the private sector in investing in the health sector.

Pate explained that the radio diagnostic centre was being built across the six geopolitical zones to reduce medical tourism and the one for South-East zone is sited at NAUTH.

“The health sector is undergoing transformation under the able leadership of President Bola Tinubu-led administration, who is focused to improve healthcare delivery of every Nigerian.

“Such transformation is evident in the area of infrastructure, state-of-art equipment and quality health services to save lives and prevent diseases.

“This hospital represents part of Federal Government’s efforts to ensure we deliver on our mandate. We also recognise efforts of the private sector in investing in the health sector.

“Health is wealth. Without health, you can’t work. This is the reason Mr President is investing heavily in the health sector in collaboration with all segments of the society.

“Amidst difficulties we are passing through as a nation, we are grateful to God who in his wisdom has placed on the saddle on President Bola Tinubu to assist us navigate through.

“We assure the hospital community and indeed the government and good people of the state of continued support to improving health of the citizens.

“We will continue to move forward and improve the well being of all Nigerians through quality healthcare delivery.”

The Anambra state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said the hospital achieved the feat because of the direct involvement and support of the minister adding that the State Government was also investing heavily in the health sector.

“The Governor has tarred the road leading from Nnewi to this NAUTH permanent site and has mandated the Commissioner for works to ensure that the road leading from here to Oraifite axis is completed.

“Also, health workers has been employed in the state and we have equipped all the Primary Healthcare Centres including the General hospitals. Free antenatal and free baby delivery are enjoyed in Anambra State”, he said.

The Transition Committee Chairman, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Mr. Chimezie Obi also commended the NAUTH CMD, Prof Ugboaja for moving the facility to the permsite and for attracting the massive infrastructural development to NAUTH saying that Ugboaja was capable of making NAUTH the number one teaching hospital in Nigeria.

“Today is a great day to both Ekwusigo and Nnewi North LGAs because we are here to witness the commissioning of massive projects by the Honourable Coordinating Minister of health kudos to Prof Ugboaja’s visionary leadership.

“Today our own illustrious son, Sir Dr. Emeka Offor is being recognized today for sponsoring several projects and for building the magnificent medical complex named after him. He is a living legend,a mentor, a leader and a blessing from the Almighty God to humanity. This is just a little compared to the numerous projects he undertakes and financial support he gives to many people including widows for the good of humanity. He is not the richest but he has a good heart” said Obi.