Imo: Gov. Uzodimma Under Pressure To Sack Chief Judge

The Imo State House of Assembly has urged Governor Hope Uzodinma to sack the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Theresa Ebere Chukwuemeka Chikeka, from office following her indictment by an ad hoc committee set up by the House to investigate the petition against her over an allegation of age falsification.

The members have overwhelmingly, voted in favour of the recommendations of the committee asking Governor Uzodinma to remove her from office for misconduct, pursuant to Section 292 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The House also moved that its resolution on the committee’s recommendations be forwarded to the National Judicial Council, NJC, for further necessary action.

The House had earlier set up a four-man ad hoc committee for proper investigations and detailed reports, following a petition brought before it, titled “Petition Against The Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka Chikeka For Age Falsification Which Is A Grave Criminal Offence And An Act For Which Many Other Judges And Justices Have Been Summarily Dismissed And Some Are Currently Being Prosecuted By The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.”

The House Committee report on the matter indicated that the chief judge had adjusted her date of birth from October 27, 1956, to October 27, 1958. This action was described by the committee as misconduct and unbecoming of a public officeholder.

The House, in its resolution, stated: “Following the recommendation of the Committee and in keeping with the provisions of Section 292 (a)(11) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which lists misconduct as one of the grounds on which a Governor, supported by a two-thirds majority of the House of Assembly, can remove the Chief Judge of a state. The Imo State House of Assembly has authorized the Governor to remove Hon. Justice Theresa Ebere Chukwuemeka-Chikeka from office as Chief Judge of Imo State.”

The committee, in carrying out its assignment, invited relevant persons and institutions who made oral and documentary submissions, upon which the committee made recommendations that were considered by the House’s Committee of the Whole.

According to the report, Justice Theresa Chikeka refused to honour the committee’s invitation.

The investigating committee, to ensure transparency in its task, invited the petitioners, Civil Society Engagement Platform, CSEP, which put up an appearance through its director of investigations, Ndubuisi Onyemaechi, and owned up to the petition. Also invited were Imo State Head of Service; secretary of Imo State Judicial Council; and Director of Administration of the Nigerian Law School. They were all contacted by the ad hoc committee to find out the actual date of birth the chief judge filled out on her form when she was admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

The Secretary to Imo Judicial Council, the Director of Administration at the Nigerian Law School as well as the Imo State Head of Service sent written responses to the ad hoc committee.

The submissions by all persons and institutions invited proved that Justice Chikeka adjusted her date of birth from October 27, 1956, to October 27, 1958.

Based on the finding, the four-member ad hoc committee concluded that her action amounted to misconduct.

Falsification of age is an act of gross misconduct for which several judges and justices, among other public office holders, have been removed from office in Imo State and other parts of the world.