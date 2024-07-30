BREAKING: INEC Recognizes Njoku As APGA National Chairman at Joint Conference in Abuja (Video)

The age-old leadership crisis rocking the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) appears to have been finally settled, following the invitation and recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the quarterly joint INEC/IPAC Strategic Meeting with National Chairmen of political parties in Nigeria, which recently held at the INEC Headquarters, Abuja

This is corroborated by videos currently trending on social media, showing Chief Njoku introduce himself as the National Chairman of APGA, during introduction by party leaders at the event.

The videos also show the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, hailing and exchanging warm pleasantries with Njoku at the event, with speculations that he was congratulating him for his reaffirmation as the APGA National Chairman by courts in recent judgments.

According to sources who pleaded anonymity, following this reaffirmation and recognition by the courts and INEC, it is the Njoku-led APGA that will nominate the party’s candidate for the Anambra South Senatorial Zone re-run election, following the recent unfortunate demise of the senator representing the Zone, Sen Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

The sources also went further to state that the APGA candidates for all the subsequent elections in the state, including the proposed local government election and the 2025 governorship election in the state will be nominated by the Njoku’s leadership of the party.

Watch the videos below: