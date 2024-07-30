Shelving Protests for Sustainable Solutions: Aare of Mulusumi of Yorubas in Kano Call for Dialogue and Engagement

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture as the countdown begins towards nationwide protests slated to commence on August 1, 2024. The swell of frustration among youths, echoing from every corner of the nation, is a testament to their profound dissatisfaction with the current state of governance under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. This discontent is further compounded by a relentless economic downturn that has inflicted severe hardships on ordinary Nigerians, driving up the cost of living to unprecedented levels.

In light of the looming specter of potentially turbulent times ahead, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubas in Kano, Dr. Surajudeen Adewuyi Muhammad (ASAMU 1) has issued a heartfelt plea to the nation’s youth, urging them to reconsider their strategy. “While our grievances are undoubtedly valid and our demand for effective governance is both justifiable and urgent, we must contemplate whether prolonged protests alone will lead us to the enduring solutions we desperately seek,” said the Aare.

The Aare emphasized that protests, though an undeniable reflection of public discontent and a powerful call for change, carry inherent risks capable of heightening tensions to perilous extremes. “History bears witness to instances across Africa and beyond where well-intentioned protests, initially peaceful in nature, have tragically descended into chaos,” he noted, citing examples from Egypt’s Tahrir Square to recent upheavals in Sudan. These movements, though born of noble intent, have often left a trail of lives lost, properties destroyed, and societies fractured for years to come.

In his appeal, the Aare urged Nigerian youths to contemplate a different approach. “Rather than solely relying on protests, we should embrace a strategy of constructive engagement. It is crucial that we explore alternative avenues through which we can channel our energies towards achieving substantive and sustainable change,” he said. One such avenue is dialogue—engaging directly with the government through established channels to articulate grievances, propose viable solutions, and advocate earnestly for meaningful reforms.

The Aare also called on the nation’s leaders to pay more attention to the concerns of the people. He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do whatever he can to calm the frayed nerves in the polity resulting from the harsh economic challenges. “We must ensure that the voices of the youth resonate, and their aspirations are translated into tangible realities through governance that is both sustainable and inclusive,” he said.

Highlighting successful initiatives that have empowered youths and alleviated socio-economic burdens, the Aare cited his recent empowerment program designed to equip young entrepreneurs with tools and financial backing. This initiative not only tackled unemployment head-on but also invigorated local economies and nurtured self-reliance among the youth. “The initiative serves as a beacon of hope and underscores the profound impact that religious and community leaders can have in complementing governmental efforts,” he added.

In conclusion, the Aare counseled youths to give the government time to address their concerns, warning that protests will not solve the problem but will aggravate it if hijacked by hoodlums. “Let us harness the power of dialogue, community engagement, and proactive initiatives to chart a collective course towards a better Nigeria—one where the voices of the youth resonate, and their aspirations are translated into tangible realities,” he urged.

As the nation braces for the potential impact of the planned protests, the Aare’s call for dialogue and engagement presents a compelling alternative. By fostering constructive dialogue and proactive engagement, Nigeria can navigate these challenging times towards a more hopeful and sustainable future.