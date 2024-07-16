Anambra Vigilante Arrests 8 Suspected Gunmen. As Police Comb Hospitality, Centers (video)

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Eight suspected gunmen were yesterday arrested by the men of the Anambra Vigilante Services AVS in Awka Capital as well as neighboring Communities in Anambra Central District.

Also a mini armoury was recovered from three out of the eight gunmen when they were intercepted at Amansea boundary of Anambra and Enugu States while two other young men in their late twenties allegedly involved in snatching of phones from unsuspecting commuters in Keke Tricycles .

This is said to be in response to the spate of killings and kidnapping that is being experienced in the area for almost a week now.

It was gathered the suspects were operating from outside the state and dashes out of Anambra state after successful operations.

Recall that at least Awka Capital had recorded about fourteen incidents of Kidnapping and cult related killings while three persons who were said to have been kidnapped regained their freedom following a tip off by members of the public about their hide outs.

When contacted the Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikodi Anarah said information cannot be made public as it would affect investigations and operations of security operatives.

Meanwhile the Anambra Police Command has commenced the combing of hospitality centers in the state making bold it’s initial warning against harboring of cultists who had planned anniversary of some groups in the state.

Recall that in a release by Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga it had uncovered a planned anniversary celebration in which it warned owners and proprietors of hotels bars and other relaxation centers that those found culpable would be brought to book.

But Ikenga said that successes have so far been recorded adding that in due time it would be made public.

Similarly vehicles snatched from owners or victims of Kidnapping have been recovered and identification of the owners are still ongoing.

The Command has also reiterated it’s advise to proprietors of hotels, drinking bar and other relaxation centers to be mindful of the characters that patronize them as government would not hesitate to close down any that is discovered as a take off point of operations by those criminal elements.