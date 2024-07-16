JUST IN: Police Arrest Anambra Young Billionaire, B-LORD, over Alleged Sponsorship of Terrorism

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Popular young Anambra billionaire, Mr. Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as BLord has been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

BLord, an Awka-based cryptocurrency vendor and Managing Director of BLord Group, Blord Real Estate Ltd., Blord Jetpaye Ltd., and Billpoint Technology, was arrested in Abuja on Tuesday, July 16.

Confirming this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the arrest was as a result of allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and aiding internet fraud among others, levelled against BLord’s companies.

According to him in the statement, titled “Alleged Fraud, Violation of CBN Act: Police Interrogate CEO Blord Group of Companies, Linus Williams”, complained were lodged against the BLord Group of Companies, thereby necessitating his arrest.

The statement reads: “The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP, BLORD REAL ESTATE LTD, BLORD JETPAYE LIMITED, and BILLPOINT TECHNOLOGY.

“These offences include allegations bothering on cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

“We will do due diligence in our investigations.

“Our cyber space in Nigeria must be safe and secured by all means. We are committed to achieving that.”

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, recalls that the had previously been arrested on August 31, 2020, by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who grilled him in Awka, alongside some other youths accused of internet fraud.

He was, however, acquitted by the Enugu State Federal High Court in a landmark judgment delivered on May 7, 2022, after barely two years of legal wrangle — a victory he dedicated to the Nigerian Youths, and then continued his crypto business, before his latest arrest and detention on Tuesday July 16, in Abuja.