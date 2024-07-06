Anambra Police Battle-ready As Cultists Prepare for ‘7/7 Day’ Celebration

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Criminal elements and other members of the public have been cautioned to desist from anything capable of jeopardizing the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in any part of Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, issued the warning in reaction to the proposed Cult Day Celebration scheduled to hold in the State tomorrow, July 7.

According to him, information has been received over time about a group of criminally-minded individuals and their criminal activities, especially the one they are planning under the guise of 2024 Cult Day Celebration.

While describing the so-called proposed Cult Day as an unholy event characterized by violence and bloodshed, the Anambra State Police Spokesman reiterated the Command’s warning on persons or groups planning such event to desist forthwith.

He further emphasized that, the Police, saddled with the constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties, would not allow such disgruntled elements to reverse several gains made by the Security agencies on tackling cult-related incidents. He also stressed that the police shall deal decisively with anyone found wanting in that regard.

The statement read in part: “The Command however reiterates that such event or any other related activities remains banned and shall not hesitate to invoke relevant laws especially the newly signed Anti-Cultism law of the State on anyone caught in cult/related activities or any act capable of undermining security in the State.

“To this end, the Command warns hoteliers and proprietors of bars, and event/recreation centers to be cautious about such gatherings and their likes in their facilities as there will be consequences if found wanting. Also, Parents and guardians are advised to warn their wards to be law-abiding and desist from any act that could cause a breach of peace in the State

“The Police and other security agencies remains resolute, committed, and dedicated to making the state safer and secure, at all times.”

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that July 7 (popularly known as 7/7) is one of the days of the year with a unique date. However, in more than two decades, the day has been associated with violence in many parts of Nigeria.

For many citizens, it may just be another day of they year, but for members of the Aiye Cult Group also known as Black Axe, the day is generally acknowledged to celebrate the group’s annual ‘founder’s day.

Although details about the origin of the 7/7 celebration are sketchy, it is believed to be in celebration of the day the Black Axe cult group was founded by nine students of the University of Benin — July 7, 1977 (7/7/77).

Since then, over the years, members of the cult group have chosen July 7 as a special day to initiate new members and there are also multiple reports of violent attacks credited to the group, especially on July 7.

As a result of this, 7/7 has gained notoriety as a day members of rival cult groups in different parts of Nigeria choose to ‘settle scores’ with attacks and killings of rival members; hence the warning by the Police against such activities in Anambra State.