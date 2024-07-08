Anambra 2025: Massive Exodus Hits APGA, As 21/21 Support Group Collapses Structure into APC, Declares Support for Chukwuma

A pro-All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) political support group, known as 21 over 21 Support Group, has collapsed its structures across 326 Wards of Anambra State into All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared its support for the governorship Aspiration of Sir Paul Chukwuma of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Support Group which comprises of some Former Ward Chairmen and Executives of All Progressive Grand Alliance, who were instrumental for the 21 over 21 Re-Election Victory of Former Governor Willie Obiano and election of Professor Soludo in the last election also resolved to go back to their various wards to ensure a resounding victory for Sir Paul Chukwuma in APC Primary Election and the APC in the State.

These Former Party Chieftains of APGA who were at the Country Home of Sir Paul Chukwuma in Umueri said their decision to support Sir Paul Chukwuma followed a thorough assessment of all the Aspirants who have indicated interest in the Governorship Election and the need to save the state from being dragged back to the old days of violence, ethnocentric politics, maladministration and lack of human capital development we are witnessing today in Prof. Soludo’s Administration and the present APGA Government.

Speaking on behalf of the support group, Mr Nchee Chinedu said “We have looked at Sir Paul Chukwuma track record, we have seen indelible marks, we have seen your progressive mindset and achievements in our political landscape. We have seen your intellectual capacity and we believe Sir Paul Chukwuma is the man Anambra people need at this material time.

“Outside these qualities, we have also found, looking at the mission statement of Sir Paul Chukwuma, a young vibrant man who is at the same time soft spoken, eloquent, articulate and professional.

“On the forthcoming APC Primary and Governorship Poll in the state, our group has resolved to go back to our various wards and register to become full members of APC so as to support the Governorship Aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Sir Paul Chulwuma for the fact that he is a grassroot politician, an entrepreneur and as well possesses the character traits of a great leader.

“He is accessible, humble, brilliant and devoid of the negative drama that has dotted the histories of his competitors,” they stated.

Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, a former Member House of Representatives, who represented Sir Paul Chukwuma at the event, thanked the Group for their choice of Sir Paul Chukwuma. He promised that they will never regret their decision.

Hon. Ibezi recalled the roles the Former Chairmen played during Second Tenure election of Former Governor Willie Obiano in delivering 21 over 21 for the Governor and how they ensured that Governor Soludo was re-elected. He regretted that despite all their efforts in helping APGA win elections, they were neglected by the present administration. He opined that with Sir Paul Chukwuma, they will smile again and with the development agenda of Sir Paul Chukwuma, infrastructure and human capital will be re-built again.

More photos from the event: