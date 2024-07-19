Agriculture: Gov. Yusuf issues stern warning against diversion of fertilizer distributed to Kano farmers….

… As Emir Sanusi harps on fairness in sharing

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued a stern warning to officials of the state against the diversion of fertilizer distributed to 52,800 farmers across the 44 Local Government Areas.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Thursday.

The governor’s warning was made during the flag-off of the distribution of free fertilizer to farmers across the 44 local governments, held at the Open Arena, Government House, Kano.

The Governor mandated the Kano Project Protection Association (Kano-PRO-PA) to ensure adherence to the distribution guidelines intended for smallholder farmers.

“Any government official found diverting this fertilizer will be dealt with severely.

“We will not tolerate corruption. This gesture is meant for real farmers,” the Governor warned.

In his remark the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, emphasized the importance of fairness in the distribution exercise to achieve the set goals and objectives.

He noted that the gesture was timely, as the Emirate has received reports from District Heads about the high price of fertilizer impeding farming during the 2024 rainy season, potentially causing food shortages.

Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II added that ensuring the fertilizer reaches the intended beneficiaries and providing the necessary farm inputs will significantly assist in achieving a bumper harvest.

He urged farmers to judiciously utilize the given resources.

The Emir also called on well-to-do individuals, philanthropists, and those capable in society to empower farmers with inputs and aid the needy during these trying times.

He commended the Kano State Government under the leadership of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf for initiating people-oriented projects aimed at uplifting the standard of living of Kano’s populace.

Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II prayed for peace, unity, stability, prosperity, and economic development in the state and beyond.