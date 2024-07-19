We’re Seeing Your Good Works Ring Bell — Anambra Youths Hail Commissioner for Power, Engr. Chukwuemeka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Youths in Anambra State have showered praises on the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka for his good works in the Ministry and massive support for youths-oriented activities in the state.

This is coming shortly after the Ministry of Power and Water Resources bagged an outstanding award from the Anambra State Accounting Staff Association (ASASA), as the Best-Performing Ministry in Transparency and Accountability in Anambra State.

The Convener of Anambra Youth Conference and State Youth Leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Tochukwu Obiadi, gave the accolades on behalf of the state youths, when he led a delegation of his group to pay a Thank You visit to the Commissioner in his office in Awka, where they also presented him with a special award, to further drive home their appreciation.

Speaking earlier before presenting the award to him, Dr. Obiadi described the Commissioner as one of the most hardworking and youth-friendly appointees in the State, who have made visible impacts on the youths and made concrete contribution toward the realization of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland.

Aside mentioning some achievements of the Ministry of Power and Water Resources under Commissioner Chukwuemeka; Obiadi further recounted how the Commissioner has always been a source of motivation to the youths of the State, most especially through his attendance to and support of youth activities and programs, including the last Anambra Youths Conference, which pulled together the leaders and members of all the youth bodies in the state.

“Even at the local government level, you have also set a good standard and example, and maintained a great record. So, we hear, see and know about all these, including the football competitions and empowerment programs you organized for the youths of your local government, Anambra East.

“So, we are aware of and are taking notes of all these; and that is why we decided to come and say ‘Thank You’, because we won’t take our glory and take your own glory too. So, we, the Anambra Youths, are thanking and encouraging you to keep up the good work,” Dr. Obiadi said.

Responding, Commissioner Chukwuemeka thanked the Anambra Youths for finding him worthy of such honour, which he said he holds in a high esteem.

The Commissioner, who himself is also a youth, revealed that one of the driving forces behind his hardwork is the understanding of the fact that he was offered the commissionership appointment as a youth, and that he is there to represent the youths. This, he said, rings a bell to him that if he fails, then the youths have failed; hence his commitment to always be a good representation and ambassador of Anambra youths in the government, and his motivation to always prove that the youths can do it.

“So, each time I work here, I work not to disappoint God, not to disappoint the Governor, and not to disappoint the youths,” the Commissioner added.

He also appreciated the Anambra Youths for their support to Governor Soludo, whom he described as a youth-friendly leader who believes so much in the strengths of the youths, judging by the manifest interest his administration has shown so far in the youths, both through his appointments, youth-oriented programs and other initiatives.

While charging the youths to do more in supporting the Governor and to also reciprocate this love in fold to him at the ripe of time, the Commissioner also reassured the Anambra Youths of his unalloyed support and encouragement.

He also advised the youths to take quality advantage of the various youth-oriented programs and initiatives of the state government to build and further establish themselves; even as he charged them to refrain from crimes and any acts capable of sabotaging the government’s efforts and the Governor’s vision of making the state a livable and prosperous homeland.

Also present at the event were the youthful Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mr. Victor Ezekwo; the Secretary of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nnewi South, Chigozie Edison; and the Secretary of the Directorate of Gender, APGA State Youth, Oge Udeze.

MORE PHOTOS: