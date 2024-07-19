8.4 C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Reinstated Emir of Gaya Receives Appointment Letter from Kano Governor

N/West
Reinstated Emir of Gaya Receives Appointment Letter from Kano Governor
Reinstated Emir of Gaya Receives Appointment Letter from Kano Governor

His Royal Highness Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir Gaya has received his appointment letter to serve as the new Emir of Gaya Emirate.
The Emir is the only one among the five deposed emirs to be reinstated by the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.
This follows the assent of a new law by the Kano State House of Assembly, which allows for the creation of three second-class emirs of Gaya, Rano, and Karaye.
A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, noted that the reinstatement of HRH Aliyu Ibrahim was based on merit and his commitment to serve the people of the Gaya Emirate, which comprises Gaya, Ajingi, and Albasu Local Government Areas.
“You may recall that the Emir of Gaya was the only one who accepted the will of Almighty Allah at the time when the five emirates were dissolved and all emirs deposed,” the statement read.
The Emir of Gaya arrived at the Kano Government House accompanied by all the kingmakers and other titleholders of the emirate.
