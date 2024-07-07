8.4 C
Again, Gov Bala Mohammed Bags Urban Renewal Award, Pledges More to Develop Bauchi

N/East
Gov Bala Mohammed holding award with Vice president Kashim Shettima

:As Damagun, others speaks on the governor’s qualities of leadership
Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has been conferred with the prestigious award for Urban Renewal by The Best Strategic (TBS) Media in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation at the 2024 Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS).

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving the award at the banquet hall of the presidential villa, Abuja, the Governor pledged new trajectory of leadership for effective governance to address numerous gaps in infrastructure and services.

Governor Bala Mohammed described the honour as a state’s recognition especially in its transparent conduct in governance and assured to continue to work with relevant stakeholders for justice and equity.

The Governor said his developmental plans for Bauchi will go along way in modernizing the state for national and international investment and therefore expressed gratitude to members of his team and the entire people of Bauchi state for their support to his administration.

The acting national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagun had earlier at a special dinner hosted to celebrate the award, congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed for the national recognition, describing him as a reliable pillar in the party.

He pointed that, Bauchi state has occupied an important position in the country’s politics by producing outstanding personalities who contributed positively towards national development and reiterated the unwavering commitment of the PDP as a political party to provide Nigerians with the necessary services for a better living.

Other speakers including Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, Emir of Bauchi, State PDP chairman, Senator Abdul Ningi, Professor Elias Bogoro, Rep Mansur Manu Soro, Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Alhaji Adamu Duguri among others both said the recognition is a true testament to the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the development and transformation of Bauchi state.

