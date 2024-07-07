PDP Stakeholders Quash One Tenure Zoning System For Zango-Kataf LG Chairmen

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of ‘Six Wards Stakeholders’ on Saturday, unanimously adopted a two-tenure system for the office of elected Council Chairman against the backdropped of one tenure system that has been existing for decades.

This was contained in a press statement signed on Sunday by; Geoffrey Francis Zamandabo, Speaker ZKLC, Kyauta John, Alfred Felix Tokan, Ibrahim Bala Sule, Akaiji Tagwai, Thomas Nom, Alex Makarau, Ishaku Manasseh, Ibrahim Idi, Akila Balat, Ayuba Atuk, Akau Jatau Josiah, Nasiru Daffi, Ishak Abubakar, Bulus Ishaku, Mubarak Kabir, Kasai Arung, Joseph Abui, Mudu Bajo, Hon. Abarshi Habila and Elisha D. Sako and issued to newsmen in Kaduna.

According to them, the resolution was adopted in a meeting held on Saturday at the official residence of the Local Government Council Vice Chairman in Goran Sagwaza to review the request from Zonkwa Constituency (5 wards) regarding the two-term tenure in respect of the position of the Local Government Chairman.

” After thorough deliberation and comprehensive review of the current one tenure system agreement, we are writing to inform the party (PDP), electorates, and the general public that we’ve unanimously accepted this request and support the two tenure system starting with Zonkwa Constituency (5 wards).

” We believe that this decision is both democratic and constitutional, which it would provide our Council Chairmen the opportunity to fully execute their programs and projects,” the group stated.

Adding,” Within the stipulated time frame, our collective agreement reflects our unity and commitment to the progress and development of our local government.

“Our support for this two-tenure system is a testament to our shared vision for a stronger and more prosperous future for all constituents.

” Together, as stakeholders and members, we are dedicated to working in harmony to achieve the best outcomes for our local government.