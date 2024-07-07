Award: Dep Gov facilitates with Gov Bala Mohammed on Urban Renewal 

:Says he is humble to be part of the transformative journey

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau has felicitated with his principal, Governor Bala Mohammed on his comferment of prestigious award for Urban Renewal from the Best Strategic (TBS) Media in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation at the 2024 Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS).

Auwal Jatau observed that, the national recognition is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence that the nation has placed in the Governor’s visionary leadership as well as a testament to his unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in transforming the urban landscape of Bauchi state.

“Your Excellency, this prestigious award is a well-deserved recognition of your outstanding achievements and the positive impact your urban renewal initiatives have had on the lives of our people. It serves as a true inspiration for all of us who have the privilege of serving alongside you.

“Under your stewardship, we have witnessed the remarkable transformation of our urban centers, with the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure, the revitalization of public spaces, and the creation of thriving communities that cater to the diverse needs of our people. Your strategic vision and bold actions have positioned our state as a shining example of urban renewal in Nigeria.

“As your trusted Deputy, I am truly humbled to be a part of your transformative journey of tangible progress and the positive change that your urban renewal efforts have brought to our state. I pledge my unwavering support to you and our Government to ensure that we continue to build upon this remarkable legacies.”

The Deputy Governor acknowledged the exceptional leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed and promised to give him all the necessary support and cooperation for successful implementation of his developmental plans for greater Bauchi state.