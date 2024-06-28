Why Minimum Wage Increase Is Necessary – By Sadiq Yakubu Gombi

The reason behind writing this article is to highlights the current saga going on between the federal government of Nigeria and the organized labor union. Labor union world- wide play a significant role in defending, fighting and standing for workers under their international organization, Nigeria inclusive in Nigeria the union are Nigeria labor congress (NUC) and that of trade union congress (TUC) respectively.

they have and continuing fighting for workers in both public and private institution. They are the mainstay who force government to consider the welfare of civil servant nationwide.

Recently they are in hot battle with both the government and the private sectors over the issue of new minimum wage in what appears to be the first of its kind in recent years where we’ve seen a firm commitment from the organized labor as they’ve tried to put intense pressure on federal government of Nigeria to accepts its offer of 250,000 a least salary of civil servants.

Thus, we all know it is constitutionally and mandatory for government to review and increase the salaries of workers after some years. The last time the salaries of workers was increased hit thirty thousand, although I must acknowledged the effort of Edo state Governor for his approval to paid the workers of his state the least seventy thousand naira as minimum wage despite the agitation from his counterpart under their forum of Nigerian governors.

It is apparently clear that almost the price of all items keeps on increasing day in day out hence, the need for government at all level to consider the meaningful increment of minimum wage.

Recall, in 2023, during his campaign the incumbent president of Nigeria, had made several promises that he would give much priorities to the issues of minimum wage not only minimum wage, he also promised that his administration will give living wage to Nigerian workers which until now unfortunately we can say we didn’t see any readiness from him to fulfill those number of pledges he made.

However, labor considers many instances that force them to demand the salary increment, first is the constitutional right which is obligatory while the second is the crackdown of the country’s economy and also the woeful fallen of the nation currency to U.S Dollars and other foreign currencies

The hardships that Nigerians are going through as a result of economic recession which happened largely as a results of fuel subsidy removal by this administration on the very first day they’ve took oath of office is untold.

It is against this backdrop, I think triggered labor unions and many other patriotic citizen to rise up and put huge pressure on government to swiftly implement their demands. And had it been that labor unions stands firm and resolute to fight for the common men, this present government would increase the price of electricity tariff which is clearly another unthinkable policy.

similarly, I will continue to ad-Infinitum on why minimum wage or living wage is necessary if we take a look at how the price maize, millet, guinea-corn are skyrocketing is so scary and even the 250,000 that labor are demanding is very small because the bag of maize now hit eighty thousand, and price of rice hit over one hundred thousand equally the price of beans in some state have reached 140,000 thousand and even the price of petty spaghetti is not affordable to so many house hold.

With this I can strongly call on the Federal and State Government to put measures in place and fast track the implementation of new minimum wage the same as they did when they abolished the erstwhile national anthem, so as it may alleviate the suffering of Nigerians. Also If F.G stands at its stated or stipulated 62,000 there are a lot of civil servants that could not suffice them to buy adequate food stuff talk less of fare money that would transport them to their places of works.

Despite the numerous call from different quarters especially our economist towards F.G on not to executes some policies that are not favorable to the development of our nation often they are not taken heed and alas the populace are always at the receiving end.

Lastly, I would like to call on the attention of both the Federal and State government to prioritize the demands of organized labor in order to avoid the occurrence of lingering strike and nationwide protest that would pose serious setback to the progress and development of Nigeria.

Sadiq Yakubu Gombi, is a 300 level student of mass communication federal university Kashere.