Old Man Defiles Young Boys in Soludo’s Community, Claims There Was No Penetration

Mr Ike Okoye, a retired teacher who hails from Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Are of Anambra State is currently under lock and key for allegedly indulging in sodomy, as he reportedly defiled some young boys who also hail from Isuofia, same community where Governor Chukwuma Soludo comes from.

The suspect, who was apprehended by the State Government through the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare in collaboration with operatives of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, was said to have had carnal knowledge of the young boys repeated times.

Confirming the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen over the week, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the Media Aide to the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, said the suspect was grilled shortly after the Ministry received the report and swung into action.

According to her, the incident was reported by the President-General of Isuofia People’s Assembly, Chief Chikadibia Okeke.

She, however, added that the suspect has been questioned and handed over to the police for further interrogations and prosecution.

She said, “According to the PG of Isuofia, the suspect had been molesting and engaging young men in homosexual activities for a long time now but anytime he got arrested, he usually got bailed by higher individuals in the state.

“Chief Chikadibia Okeke narrated that they caught Okoye over the weekend having sexual relationships with lots of boys and young men and quickly put a call through to the Commissioner for Women Affairs, who instructed them to apprehend him immediately.

“When interrogated, the suspect, a native of Okpoko village Isuofia and retired teacher, who earlier denied the same-sex allegations on the basis that it was his haters at work, later revealed that he had at some point romanced some of the boys, held their sexual organs but never penetrated them as they alleged.

“Meanwhile, two of his victims who pleaded anonymity said the suspect usually came under the guise of either assisting one with financial issues or allowing them to do his house chores and get paid.

“One of his victims, who is currently 25 years old (name withheld), explained that the suspect first molested him when he was 17 years old and ever since then had been on his case until he decided to involve his mother while the other, a 31 years old, stated that the suspect usually got satisfied whenever he held his private parts but he got uncomfortable with the whole thing and bailed out.

“Both victims alleged that after they left, the suspect kept pressurising them and even threatened them at some point.”

Ikeanyionwu said the Commissioner and the Managing Director of OCHA Brigade, Celestine Anere, expressed sadness over the development and assured the state government is resolve to end child molestation and homosexuality in the state.

“From there, the suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation and consequent prosecution; but when the suspect appeared before the police, he started pleading that he be forgiven though he refused to mention the reason why he should be forgiven.