We’re unbundling Bauchi state for Investors – Gov Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has said his administration will welcome any investor willing to invest in the state.

He was speaking when he received in audience an investment firm, VM Global Africa Commodity Ltd led by prince Mathew Chiazo.

The Governor commended the investor for coming to the state and that he will partner them in achieving success.

Earlier in his speech, the chief executive officer VM Global Africa Commodity Ltd prince Mathew Chiazo told the governor that the firm is ready to partner the government in establishing a bottling company in the state to assist in creating job opportunities for the youth.

He used the medium and commended governor Bala Mohammed for his Infrastructural development in the state.