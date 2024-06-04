President Tinubu Names Highway After Wole Soyinka

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the Arterial Road N20, which runs from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Arterial Road N20 is one of the transverse arterial roads connecting the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) through the sector centres.

It will enhance vehicular traffic circulation from the bounding districts of Mabushi, Katampe, Jahi, and Kado through the sector centres.

Speaking at the inauguration of the critical infrastructure, President Tinubu described the project as another testament to his administration’s development agenda of transforming every part of the country.

He approved the naming of the road in honour of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

”Let me say that the recommendation to name this Arterial Road N20 after Wole Soyinka is well received. He is our foremost playwright, novelist, and Nobel prize winner.

”He has brought Nigeria fame, pride, and international acclaim. Thank you for thinking that way. We all accept your recommendation on behalf of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu said.

The President said the project reinforces his government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fostering sustainable development.

“The completion of this strategic project underscores our dedication to building a robust and resilient infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing population and stimulates economic growth.

“I am also aware that the project enabled the creation of employment opportunities for over 1,500 Nigerians. This is commendable and serves as a credit to the Renewed Hope Agenda for creating job opportunities for our teeming youth.

“As we commission this road today, we must also recognize the broader vision that it serves. This project is a critical component of our administration’s comprehensive plan to transform the FCT into a world-class city.

“It equally aligns with our broader objectives of improving urban infrastructure, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring that our cities are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the future,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also stated that the successful completion of the Arterial Road N20 project should serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives across the nation, adding: “I encourage other sub-nationals to take a cue from what is happening in the FCT and replicate them in their local communities.”

The President commended FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, the FCT Administration, the contractors, engineers, and all those who contributed to the completion of the project, saying: “Your hard work and dedication have made this day possible.”

“The efforts of the Minister and his team have brought to fruition a critical artery that will significantly enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and improve the quality of life for the residents of the FCT.

“On that note, ladies and gentlemen, it is my singular honour to commission the full-scope development of Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) to the glory of the Almighty God and service to humanity,” the President concluded.

In his remarks, Barrister Wike thanked the President for renewing and realizing the hope of Abuja residents.

”I do not want to talk about politics now, but I know it will be very difficult for anybody to challenge the President in the FCT. The facts are there. It is not about theory. It is about reality. You said you will do this, and you have done it,” the Minister said.

In a project overview, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad explained that Arterial Road N20 is a six-lane dual carriageway, crisscrossing two major sector centres.

Ahmad added that the road comes with extensive underground infrastructure for utilities such as water supply, power supply, and drainage, and that it is also equipped with streetlights and conduits for telecommunication facilities.