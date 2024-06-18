8.4 C
Uncertainty In Rivers State As Tenure Of Local Government Council Chairmen, Counselors Expires

Politics
A council official said Governor Fubara cannot replace them with caretaker committees.
The Chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara lacks the power to constitute caretaker committees for local government councils in the state as a consequence of the Court of Appeal ruling in Port Harcourt, Friday.
The tenure of the elected council officials in the 23 local government areas of Rivers State expires this Monday, 17 June. They were sworn in three years ago during Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.
However, no election has been held to elect new officials, indicating that Governor Fubara may inaugurate caretaker committees to run the councils.

