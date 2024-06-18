Uzodimma, Peter Mba, Soludo Scored Low As Nigerians Rate Performances Of 36 State Governors, Other Public Officials 

A poll has been conducted by the Governance Advancement Initiative for Nigeria (GAIN) to allow Nigeriana rate the performances of the state governors, ministers and other public officials in the country.

The respondents were asked to provide the names of those they believed to be the most effective elected or appointed public servants, to which Abia State governor, Alex Otti, came first with 33.6% as the most effective official with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo coming a distance second with 15%.

The results of the Poll was announced on Monday in a statement signed by Dr Malcolm Fabiyi, titled: “Nigerians Choose Some Public Officials They Consider Most Effective – GAIN Poll.”

According to the statement, 1460 Respondents participated in the polling, while noting that results had a 3% margin of error.

The statement partly read: “The recent installment of the GAIN polls to assess the performance of government at the national and state levels after one year of the new democratic dispensation, respondents were asked to provide the names of those they believed to be the most effective elected or appointed public servants.

“The elected official that was viewed as being the most effective nationwide, was Governor Alex Otti of Abia State with 33.6% of respondents identifying him as the most effective official overall, whether elected or appointed.

“Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of the Interior Ministry came in second with 15% of respondents, while Nyesom Wike of the FCT Ministry came in third with 14%.”

Some other notable officials that made the top 10 list of performers according to the statement include “Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (4.3%), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State (3.2%), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (2.7%),

“David Umahi of the Ministry of works (2.5%), Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State (1.45%), Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State (1.3%), and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State (1.2%).”

While governor Hope Uzodimma of IMO State, Peter Mba of Enugu and Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra were scored low.