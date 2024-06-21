Police condemns activities by angry mob over man killing in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Police Command is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident in Nasaru Village on the 19th of June, 2024. It has come to our attention that an individual named Usman was involved in sharing information about a new religious movement known as the Fera Movement. Regrettably, this led to tensions and an altercation, resulting in his loss of life.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, condemns the actions of the individuals involved and emphasizes the importance of upholding the law. The Bauchi State Police Command is committed to stepping up surveillance patrols to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

The public must work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies and refrain from taking matters into their own hands. We urge the community to remain calm and carry out daily activities without fear of intimidation, as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

The Bauchi State Police Command will provide updates on the investigation as it progresses. We also call upon parents, guardians, community leaders, and authoritative figures to maintain vigilance and intervene when necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.