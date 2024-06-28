onfusion In Zamfara As Bandits Leader, Dogo Gide Shows Up, Offers To Protect Residents, Farmers

RESIDENTS of Magami community under Gusau Local Government of Zamfara State, have been thrown into confusion over an offer by a notorious bandits kingpin, Dogo Gide, to protect them.

Reports from the area has indicated that Gide had taken an unusual stance by offering protection to residents and farmers in community, urging them to go into their farmlands without fear of being kidnapped.

His offer has since sparked a mix of reactions among the residents of the area and the surrounding communities.

Gide was said to have relocated to Kizara village, a community around of Magami, and assumed control of the area following his encounter with the military in Madada forest under Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A resident of Dansadau Emirate who pleaded anonymity for security reasons, told this medium that the bandits’ kingpin’s decision will only provide a temporary respite for farmers, who have been unable to access their farmlands due to the constant threat of violence.

He added that the decision has also put the residents of Dansadau at risk, as they travel from Gusau due to the unrestricted movement of bandits in the Magami area.

“He relocated to Kizara, infant that consensual agreement will not be better, it is just a temporary relief and that means we at Dansadau community will have serious problems while embarking on the journey because if there is an agreement between the bandits and Magami community, the bandits will be moving freely. There will be more attacks along Gusau to Dansadau road.”

The source added that “even now since Monday, it was yesterday night that people get to Dansadau from Gusau since Monday, because when they left Gusau, they stopped at Jangeme, from there they have to wait for security clearance and military escort when they get to Magami, they have to wait for escort to Yar Tasha and they still have to wait for another military escort from Yar Tasha to Dansadau.”

“Any area where there is an agreement with bandits, that road network around the area is in trouble because of the free movement of the bandits around the area, that is what we are suffering now.”

Residents of the Dansadau community under the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have expressed strong opposition to the idea of negotiating with bandits, citing their repeated and unsuccessful experiences.

According to a member of the community, they have engaged in negotiations with bandits over ten times without the involvement of government, however, each attempt has failed to yield lasting peace or improvement in security.

He said each time agreements were reached, the bandits failed to honour their commitments, resulting in renewed attacks, kidnappings, and extortion which has left the community discouraged with the negotiation process, viewing it as ineffective.

“You cannot negotiate with bandits, they are not sincere and truthful, we have tried it in Dansadau ten times without the involvement of government but it never yielded good results.”

“They will only reach an agreement with you to achieve their target. And when they are done, they will back down from the agreement. That is why we nolonger appreciate their negotiations and consensual agreement.”

He called for a more robust and decisive approach to dealing with banditry, advocating for enhanced security measures, including increased military and police presence, improved intelligence gathering, and coordinated operations to dismantle bandit networks in the area.

“Just yesterday, they came close to the town and exchanged fire with the military and the JTF. The same thing two days ago.”

“We support the state government’s idea of non-negotiating with the bandits, but let the Federal Government enhance the security with equipment, maybe with vehicles so that they will protect the communities.”

Contacted, the Information Officer of the NorthWest Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Suleiman Omale, and the Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said they were not aware of the relocation of the terrorist leader to Kizara village.

The police spokesperson said he would contact the Divisional Police Officer of Dansadau, to gather more information and get back to our correspondent.

“I am not aware of that information but I will get in touch with the Dansadau DPO, I will get back to you.” ASP Abubakar said.