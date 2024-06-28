Expect A Better Minimum Wage’ — Nigerian Governors Tell Labour

8.4 C
National
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum Has Assured Nigerians And The Organised Labour That Better Minimum Wage Will Result From Ongoing Negotiations.

The Forum in a communique released after an emergency meeting that extended into the early hours of Thursday, signed by NGF acting Director, Media, Ahmed Salihu, indicated that the forum had discussed the new national minimum wage and agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually acceptable solution.

“The Forum received a presentation from the Minister of Women Affairs on the World Bank-Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up, along with other activities of the ministry. Members noted the importance of the project and emphasized the need to implement it at the state level as initially conceived, as the states are the primary obligation of the project.

“The governors acknowledge the work and contributions of the Ministry of Women Affairs in promoting gender equality, empowering women, and advancing social development across Nigeria.

“The Forum discussed the new National Minimum Wage. The governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution. We remain dedicated to the process and assure that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations.”

