Troops Eliminate Wanted Deadly Bandit Leader, 35 Others In Kaduna-katsina Area

There is wide jubilation in Kaduna and Katsina states as the infamous suspected terrorist, Buharin Yadi, one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising north western states in the last decade and 35 other terrorists who met their Waterloo in the hands of security forces, the Kaduna security update revealed yesterday.

A statement signed by the over- seeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, added that troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch, rained down fire on the kingpin originally known as Buhari Alhaji Halidu, and his cohorts, abruptly terminating their ignominious spell of terror.

Halidu was neutralised in a fierce battle with the troops (under the coordination of their Commander, also the General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso), which took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

According to the statement, the troops began the covert operation in response to intelligence reports on terrorists’ movement from Samunaka, Saulawa area of Katsina State.

It stated that on advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits.

A ferocious battle quickly ensued, as the approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri. “The troops then fought bravely through an ambush, to attain their objective.

Initial assessments indicate that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement. “It was eventually verified that one of those neutralised was Kachalla Buharin Yadi.